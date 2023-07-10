Shenzhen, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Irresistible Prime Day Bargains: Grab INNOCN 40C1R, 44C1G, 39G1R, 27M2V, and 32M2V Monitors at Unbelievable Prices

SHENZHEN, China – Shenzhen Century Joint Innovation Technology Company Ltd. (INNOCN) embarked on a journey in 2014 with a vision to reshape the world of technology. INNOCN's monitors not only enhance productivity for business-savvy individuals but also bring a new level of excitement to entertainment fanatics.

INNOCN monitors dominate as the ultimate standalone choice for gaming consoles like Xbox and PS5. They also excel as secondary monitors, seamlessly complementing desktop PCs and laptops for enhanced work efficiency. Amazon Prime members are in for a treat, as INNOCN joins the Prime Day festivities this year with a fantastic lineup of monitors at affordable prices. From July 11-12, Amazon customers can take advantage of discounted Prime Day offers on the 40C1R monitor ($399.99), 27M2V monitor ($639.99), 32M2V monitor ($799.99), 44C1G monitor ($499.99), and the 39G1R monitor ($349.99).

INNOCN monitors are not only technologically advanced but also highly cost-efficient, providing excellent value to everyday consumers. Each year on Amazon Prime Day, INNOCN establishes its reputation for offering top-notch monitors and strives to provide competitive pricing, aiming to offer the best value options for every type of customer.

INNOCN monitors stand out with impressive features. With large sizes and wide-viewing capabilities, they offer an immersive visual experience. High-resolution screens bring sharpness and clarity to every detail, while amazing color characteristics deliver vibrant and lifelike visuals. VESA wall mount compatibility and high-quality stereo speakers enhance the overall user experience.

As the perfect sized INNOCN monitors, the 40C1R, 44C1G, 27M2V, 32M2V, and 39G1R are perfect for split-screen multiplayer gaming. Additionally, customers can enhance flexibility by purchasing movable stands, allowing easy adjustment while watching videos, working, or gaming. These monitors are versatile, fitting well in both traditional setups and for those enjoying van life.

By choosing to purchase an INNOCN monitor during Prime Day, customers receive incredible value for their money.

2023 INNOCN US Prime Day Deal：

2023 INNOCN EU & US Prime Day Sale :

