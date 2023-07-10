New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Electric Massager Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474241/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Region, Competition



The global electric massager market size is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period due to the rising concern for health and wellbeing, increasing standard of living, and rising internet penetration. Using technologically advanced electric massagers is seen as a prominent trend anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.

Electric massagers are designed to stretch and relax muscles.Electric massagers vibrate the skin’s surface to ease pain and strain while evenly encouraging relaxation.



Customers now use electric massagers as regular relaxation therapy, as well as after-work and sporting activities.Electric massagers help alleviate aches and pains in the shoulder, joints, back, neck, and other body parts.



Most electric massagers in the market are battery-driven or wired to improve overall performance.

Electric massagers have numerous advantages since they help to strengthen the digestive system, increase skin elasticity, treat chronic pain, and relax and decontract muscles.Additionally, they help women who have premenstrual syndrome to sleep better and counteract its symptoms.



A relaxing massage can help the body regenerate and promote restful sleep. Electric massagers are excellent for providing massage with the least amount of effort, even though they might be expensive at times.

Massages are well known for lowering tension and anxiety due to their ability to regulate the defense mechanism and increase the release of the happy hormones dopamine and endorphins.Customers who don’t have time for a full-body massage can still get some calming effects by using an electric massager on their shoulders, back, and neck.



The major advantage of electric massagers is that customers can use them independently and at any time at home.

There is a different types of electric massagers that are used on different body parts.For example, customers cannot utilize a massage chair to treat their feet.



Massage chairs are mainly used to treat the back and legs.Customers can, however, use more portable handheld massagers to access spaces where larger electric massagers cannot reach.



In order to target the muscles that want relief, choosing the correct electric massager is essential. Customers can improve flexibility and reduce swelling and pain from injuries with the right electric massager.

The rising frequency of these stress-related disorders is likely to play an essential role in sustaining the market for electric massagers, including both portable and heavy massage equipment.Companies are constantly looking for new technological innovations.



For instance, The InvoSpa Shiatsu Neck and Back Massager massage pillow have eight bidirectional, deep-kneading shiatsu roller balls that replicate human hands, according to users.This is an electric device with a cord, where the positioning handles house the control panel and the DC power port.



It includes three speed and strength settings, inclusive of an infrared heat option, and can be used on both the upper and lower body.It has a 15-minute automatic shutoff.



It also includes a carrying case, a charger cord, and a car charger.

Rising Stress Level Will Fuel the Market Growth

Decreased physical activity, hectic lifestyles, and unhealthy eating habits contribute to increased stress-related health problems.According to research, stress contributes to up to 75% to 90% of human disorders.



Global statistics also show that a rising number of people suffer from stress-related physical illnesses such as back pain, headaches, mental health issues, and many eating disorders.For instance, almost half of all adults in the United States (49%) think stress negatively impacts their conduct (American Psychological Association, 2020).



Furthermore, obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cirrhosis, and a few other conditions have become frequent because of our fast-paced and sedentary lifestyle.The desire to live a healthy lifestyle drives the expansion of wellness and fitness.



As a result of the worldwide acceptance of healthy lifestyle habits, the electric massagers market is predicted to grow rapidly.

Increasing Standards of Living Will Fuel Market Growth

Customers’ purchasing power will help them spend more on wellness services as they choose to look and feel well as part of their desire for a better lifestyle.Given their expanding labor force and market potential, these countries and emerging markets will likely continue overgrowing.



For instance, Middle-class spending is predicted to rise from approximately $37 trillion in 2017 to $64 trillion by 2030, accounting for almost one-third of GDP growth, where emerging economies’ increasing middle classes will generate the majority of it.As the middle class expands and more individuals climb up the ranks, the demand for wellness products and services will grow faster.



Leading businesses are already pursuing this potential by launching or purchasing new formats, such as on-demand at-home services, which have become more affordable and convenient, making them more accessible to the middle class. As a result, the use of electric massagers is increasing and is expected to rise continuously.

Increasing Penetration of the Internet Will Fuel the Market Growth

Electric massagers are becoming more popular as the internet and smartphone gadgets become more globally available.Furthermore, mobile data is becoming more widely available.



As internet penetration rises, the number of social media users is equally complimented. For instance, in 2022, 69% of the world’s population, or 4.9 billion people, are actively using the Internet. Trends show that internet users grow at a 4% annual rate, suggesting that around 196 million new people access the internet each year. Given this, most of the prominent companies in the electric massagers market plan to promote their products and services on these social media channels. However, the beauty sector has expanded recently, which many attribute to a broader generational trend of attention to physical well-being. This, in turn, drives the expansion of the electric massager market.

New Product Launch Will Boost the Market Growth

The electric massager industry is influenced by the changing needs of consumers and the continuous launch of innovative offerings by the market players.The electric massager market trends include the launching of technologically advanced products by various companies to increase the market share.



For instance, in 2022, Korean healthcare device manufacturers launched the Ceragem V6 massager after receiving Class II medical device approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Ceragem manufactures thermal massagers and cosmetics. The company offers several distinct models of thermal massagers, including folding, automated, and manual models. In over 70 different countries, Ceragem operates 2,500 product experience centers. The Ceragem V6 is being marketed outside of Korea for the first time. The heat massager offers the advantages of acupressure, deep tissue massage, stretching, and stone therapy all at once. The device can be used at home because it doesn’t require any specialized knowledge to use. Thus, technological advancements and new product launches will boost the electric massagers’ market size.

Market Segmentation

The electric massager market is segmented based on product type, end-user, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the market is segmented into body, leg & foot, neck & shoulder, head, and others (face, palm, etc.). The market is further divided into residential and commercial, based on end-user. Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, multi-branded, exclusive stores, online, and others (direct sales and distributor/dealers, etc.).

Company Profiles

Medi Mall, Inc. (MedMassager), Panasonic Corporation, Nureca Limited (Dr. Trust), Omron Corporation, Medisana GmbH, Luraco Technologies, JSB Healthcare, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, Zillion Inc., and Nureca Ltd are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global electric massager market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global electric massager market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Electric Massager Market, By Product Type:

o Body

o Leg & Foot

o Neck & Shoulder

o Head

o Others

• Global Electric Massager Market, By End-User:

o Residential

o Commercial

• Global Electric Massager Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

o Multi-Branded

o Exclusive Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Electric Massager Market, By Region:

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Indonesia

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global electric massager market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

