New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Canned Tuna Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474240/?utm_source=GNW



The global canned tuna market is anticipated to grow during the forecast period owing to a rising shift in consumer preferences towards seafood and a growing preference for canned or packaged food items across the globe.

Tuna fish is considered a potential source of protein combined with low fat and calories.Across the world, tuna is majorly preferred in the form of sushi, fresh cooking, freezing, and canning.



However, in terms of comparison between fresh tuna and canned tuna, the industry believes that canned tuna is typically considered to have more sodium than fresh tuna.Additionally, the nutritious diet of canned tuna is high in protein and contains a variety of vitamins and minerals, including iron, selenium, phosphorus, and the B-complex vitamins, as well as vitamins A and D.



DHA and EPA, two beneficial omegala, three essential fatty acids, are also present in tuna.

Moreover, the nutritional value of canned tuna can vary depending on its packaging form, whether it is packed in water or oil. However, the number of calories, total fat, and saturated fat differ depending on whether the tuna is packed in oil or water, as canned tuna packed in oil often has more calories and fat.

In terms of the largest canned tuna-consuming region, Europe is considered to be a significant market. Spain is one of the nations with the largest tuna consumption in Europe, consuming over 135 million kilograms annually and 2.4 kilograms of canned tuna per person.

Growing Demand for Packaged Food Items Fuels the Market Growth

One of the main factors anticipated to propel the expansion of the global canned tuna market in the near future is the increased demand for packaged or canned food products.The consumers’ hectic life schedules and the growing availability of these canned tuna products in the packaged food offering outlets are further influencing the demand for packaged or canned products to provide convenience to the customers.



Furthermore, consumer preferences for foods high in protein are growing quickly in developed nations, and as tuna is the seafood with the right quantity of protein, demand for canned tuna is rising noticeably. The enormous preference for convenience food being caused by changing lifestyles in rising economies around the world is expected to propel industrial growth over the coming years.

Increasing the Number of Product Launches Fuels the Market Growth

Companies are focused more on the launch of new products in order to attract a large customer base and generate a significant share within the market of canned tuna at a global level.For instance, in 2022, the company like “Century Pacific Food’s plant-based protein company” launched canned tuna under the brand name “unMEAT,” which offers a new fish-free canned tuna as it contains no trans fats or mercury and is created with non-GMO ingredients.



This product is currently available only within the United States market to its signified online merchants and supermarket stores.Additionally, the brand “Alcampo,” which is a subsidiary of the company Auchan, came into the market with the launch of a sustainable canned tuna that has been MSC-certified under its private-label brand.



However, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) Chain of Custody (CoC) standards and MSC fisheries are determined to assist companies and organizations in identifying wild fish which can be used for consumption.However, this company is not the first firm to offer such certified tuna.



There are around 430 merchants and brands selling MSC-certified tuna.

Strategic Acquisitions & Partnerships among Companies to Drive the Market Growth

Companies are increasing their presence within the market by the tactics of collaboration and acquisition from other companies in order to increase revenue share and cater to the growing demand from the industry.For instance, Bolton Group International acquired Wild Planet Foods in 2021 and aims to solidify its position in the global canned tuna industry with enhanced supply chain management.



However, by 2024, the company aims to increase the percentage of sustainably harvested seafood in its portfolio from the current 70% to 100%.

Market Segmentation

The global canned tuna market is segmented into tuna species, flavor, distribution channels, region, and competitive landscape.Based on tuna species, the market is segmented into skipjack canned tuna, albacore canned tuna, yellowfin canned tuna, bluefin canned tuna, and others.



Based on flavor, the market is segmented into a lemon, spicy, tomato, Picante, clover leaf, and others. Based on the distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, food specialty stores, online, and others.

Company Profile

Frinsa del Noroeste S.A., Thai Union Group Public Company Limited, Bumble Bee Foods, LLC, Century Pacific Food Inc., Wild Planet Foods, Inc., PT. Aneka Tuna Indonesia, American Tuna, Inc., Ocean Brands GP., LUIS CALVO SANZ S.A. (Grupo Calvo), and The StarKist Co. are the major market players in the global platform that lead the market of canned tuna globally.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global canned tuna has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Canned Tuna Market, By Tuna Species:

o Skipjack Canned Tuna

o Albacore Canned Tuna

o Yellowfin Canned Tuna

o Bluefin Canned Tuna

o Others

• Global Canned Tuna Market, By Flavor:

o Lemon

o Spicy

o Tomato

o Picante

o Clover Leaf

o Others

• Global Canned Tuna Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Convenience Stores

o Food Specialty Stores

o Online

o Others

• Global Canned Tuna Market, By Region:

• North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

• Europe

Russia

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

• Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Indonesia

Vietnam

• Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Egypt

UAE

Turkey

• South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global canned tuna market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474240/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________