New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Bee-based Supplements Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474239/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Region, Competition



The global bee-based supplements market is anticipated to project robust growth during the forecast period because of rising health consciousness, increasing demand for sports nutrition, new product offerings, the growing online presence of bee-based supplement brands, etc.

Bee pollen is gathered from beehives.It starts to develop when bees consume flower nectar.



During feeding, the bees’ leg hair gathers flower pollen.Bee pollen gradually falls from the bees’ legs and accumulates along the margins of the hive after mixing with flower nectar, bee saliva, and honeycomb wax from the hive.



Due to its high concentration of minerals, amino acids, vitamins, lipids, and more than 250 active compounds, bee pollen has become popular, particularly in the health industry.In Europe, it serves as both a nourishment for people and a food source for bees, especially during harsh winters.



Additionally, during the past few years, there has been a significant demand for these products in North America. As of 2021, there are 115,000 and 125,000 beekeepers in the United States.

Furthermore, using bee pollen in sports nutrition and activity enhancement has also proven to be highly beneficial since it hastens the rate of recovery and respiration, assisting in quickly returning the heart rate to normal. It also prevents cold because of its natural antimicrobial activity, especially when mixed with bee propolis, royal jelly, and honey.

Rising Awareness Among Consumers is Fueling the Market Growth

The bee-based supplements are gaining popularity among consumers owing to the various health benefits offered by such products.These benefits include wound healing, pediatric care, and anti-diabetic properties, which help reduce the risk factor of cardiovascular diseases.



Additionally, bee pollen has been gaining vast popularity since it offers protection against heart disease, alleviation of allergies, anti-inflammatory properties, anti-cancer properties, etc.According to an animal study, bee pollen can reduce edema-related inflammation by up to 75%.



Furthermore, the demand for bee-based products has increased due to the rise in health-related issues, which has boosted market expansion. As a result, consumer knowledge of the health advantages of bee products is anticipated to fuel the market’s expansion in the forecast period.

Wide Offering Market Players Aiding the Market Growth

Consumers are increasingly looking for various options to attain good quality products.Therefore, bee-based supplement market players focus on launching new products, thus expanding their product portfolio to cater to the increasing demand.



For instance, in 2022, Bee&You launched a Propolis and Vitamin C Shot, which provides an ingredient combination designed to enhance the immune system and give consumers more energy.The shot comes in a single-use vial containing 1,000 IU of vitamin D3, 100 mg of vitamin C, 10 mg of zinc, and 500 milligrams of Anatolian Propolis.



Similarly, in 2022, Stakich Inc. launched bee pollen products such as bee pollen granules, bee pollen powder, capsules, etc. These bee pollen granules claim to be suitable for those who are sensitive to gluten as they are gluten-free and can be sprinkled on regular foods. These factors are anticipated to further enhance the market growth of the bee-based supplements market in the forecast period.

Advanced Technologies Boosting the Market Growth

The advanced food processing methods in bee product processing, such as ultrasonication, microwave, and infrared (IR) irradiation, have gained popularity or have been integrated with conventional processing methods to enhance the processing approach.Each bee product is processed using different methods, which include specific steps such as drying (using conventional methods, infrared methods, microwave-assisted conventional methods, vacuum methods, and the low-temperature high, velocity fluidized bed methods), storing, extracting, etc.



As a result, developing processing technologies to boost bee product production is anticipated to broaden lucrative business opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

The global bee-based supplements market is segmented based on form, price segment, packaging, distribution channel, region, and competitive landscape. Based on form, the market is further fragmented into capsules, tablets, granules, liquid, and others (powder, gel, etc.). Based on price segment, the market is segmented into low, medium, and high. Based on packaging, the market is segregated into sachets, bottles, and others. Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into pharmacies & drugstores, supermarkets/hypermarkets, online, and others (direct sales, distributor sales, etc.). The market analysis also studies the regional segmentation to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Lifetime Health Products Pty Ltd, Apis Flora, Bee Health Limited, MN Propolis, Beekeeper’s Naturals Inc., Chung jin biotech co., Ltd, Nature’s Laboratory Ltd, Uniflora Nutraceutica Ltda, Y.S. Organic Bee Farms, SDM Nutraceuticals Inc., are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global bee-based supplements market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global bee-based supplements market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Bee-based Supplements Market, By Form:

o Capsules

o Tablets

o Granules

o Liquid

o Others

• Bee-based Supplements Market, By Price Segment:

o Low

o Medium

o High

• Bee-based Supplements Market, By Packaging:

o Sachet

o Bottle

o Others

• Bee-based Supplements Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Pharmacies & Drugstores

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online

o Others

• Bee-based Supplements Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global bee-based supplements market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474239/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________