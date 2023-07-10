New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Barbeque Grill Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474238/?utm_source=GNW



The global barbeque grill market is witnessing robust growth globally, owing to the increasing culture of barbeque-cooked food among the residential and commercial sectors.Countries like the United States and Canada are influencing the growth of the market.



Furthermore, it is anticipated that changing lifestyles and the use of high-end products for indoor and outdoor cooking will increase product demand.

A barbecue is a device that is used to cook food by applying heat from below.Barbeque grill is available in three variants which are gas grill, charcoal grill, and electric grill.



Due to its tendency to provide a significant amount of heat for cooking meat and vegetables quickly, barbeque grills’ significant usage is driving the market growth.

According to U.S. Census, 79.1 million Americans are using barbeque grills for cooking outside their home. It is also revealed that 79% of Americans prefer cooking barbeque with family and friends instead of going to a restaurant. Since 2020, US consumers have purchased around 21 million grills and smokers for cooking outside their homes. The outdoor cooking industry has earned revenue totaling around USD 6.1 billion in sales in 2021, which is a 14% increase in growth from the last year. Therefore, the facts reveal that the demand for barbeque grills is on a constant surge among the population of North America.

Rising Demand for Electric Barbeque Grill is Influencing the Market Growth

In recent years, the demand for electric grills has been boosting the barbeque grill market due to ease of convenience instead of other variants involving gas grills, charcoal grill, etc.The electric grill uses electricity to heat and further grill the food items.



Not using flame in the process helps keep the electric grill clean.In addition to this, their limited size makes them highly portable.



This induces consumers to enjoy indoor and outdoor cooking activities. The above-mentioned features of electric barbeque grills are raising the preference of opting for electric barbeque grills at home and are, thus, boosting the demand for barbeque grills across the globe.

Increasing Trend of Outdoor Cooking is Fueling the Market Growth

The increasing trend of outdoor cooking on weekends, including vacations with family and friends, is boosting the trend of barbeque grilling. For instance, according to the HPBA (Hearth, Patio & Barbecue Association’s) biennial consumer survey, about 64% of U.S. adults own a grill or smoker, and more than 72% of Canadian adults own a grill and smoker. Over the previous year, owners have also barbecued for birthday parties (45%), camping trips (19%), vacations (17%), and tailgating at sporting events (10%). Moreover, with the changing habits of cooking at home, barbecues have established their relevance not just on holidays but even on weekends. With the rising demand for barbecued chicken, pig, and beef in countries like Argentina, Australia, Japan, South Africa, South Korea, Indonesia, etc., the market is further anticipated to influence the rising demand for barbeque grill in the forecasted period.

Advancement in Technologies of Barbeque Grill is Boosting the Market Growth

To meet the evolving requirements of the customers, barbeque, and grill manufacturers are putting considerable effort into incorporating new technology features.Various new features in barbeque grills include the ability to adjust heat, ease of lightening, touch screen controls, Wi-Fi & Bluetooth-connected barbeque grills, voice recognition, etc.



For instance, Weber is extending the range of its internet-enabled grills to include its well-known gas versions, which includes the company’s entry-level Spirit line, available with Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity for temperature monitoring and an integrated digital display.Moreover, the brand named “Spectrum” introduced a George Foreman smokeless grill which produces 80% less smoke than previous models.



Therefore, such increasing innovation within the technologies is one of the major boosting factors for the barbeque grill industry, which is driving the market’s growth.

Market Segmentation

The barbeque grill market is segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel.Based on product type, the market is divided into gas grill, charcoal grill, and electric grill.



Based on end-user, the market is segmented into commercial and residential.Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, multi-branded stores, retail, online, and others (direct sales and distributor/dealer sales).



The market analysis also studies the regional division to devise regional market segmentation, divided among North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Company Profiles

Masterbuilt Manufacturing LLC, Char-Broil LLC, Weber Inc., Landmann Ltd, The Coleman Company Inc., Spectrum Brands Inc., The Middleby Corporation LLC., KCD IP, LLC (Kenmore), Traeger Pellet Grills LLC., Dean Forge Ltd., The Lapa Company UK Ltd (FIRE MAGIC), are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the Global Barbeque Grill Market.



