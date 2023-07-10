New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Baby Food Maker Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474237/?utm_source=GNW



The global baby food maker market is witnessing robust growth due to the increasing adoption of food-maker devices that offer multifunctionality with ease as well as convenience to users.Moreover, these baby food makers assist parents in easily providing nourishing food to their infants during the introduction of solid or semi-solid nutraceuticals for infants (more than six months of age, as breast milk is insufficient).



These baby food makers provide steamed food items, such as vegetables, cereals, and other edibles, for blending with other ingredients to create nutritious meals. Customers are encouraged to adopt baby food makers as necessary kitchen appliances due to these advantages.

A baby food maker is a device used to make baby food in multiple settings, i.e., steam only, blend only, and automatically blend after steaming. It is used to whip up all fruits, vegetables, and meats into a puree in minutes without mess. Additionally, it has the option of warming the milk and even self-sterilizing.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, 7.4% of women are working professionals in the US. The rapid increase in women’s labor force participation throughout the second half of the 20th century was a significant change in the employment market. Therefore, the rising working women population is adopting products that are convenient to use for their babies. The market for baby food makers supports the availability of food in batches as required. Some baby food makers also offer milk water warmers and self-sterilization options for milk bottles to restrain the parents from the tedious process of using a burner to warm milk. These are some of the key factors influencing the growth of the baby food maker market across the globe.

Advancement in Technology and Portfolio Extensions Boosting the Market Growth

Technology advancements and portfolio extensions are the main market drivers for the global baby food maker market.Various companies in the market are focusing on releasing advanced and innovative items owing to the growing shift in consumer needs across the world.



Moreover, safety, durability, and customization are some of the important elements considered while developing new products.For instance, Baby Brezza launched Glass One Step Baby Food Maker - Automatic Food Blender & Steamer, which has 3 in 1 functionality steam & blend, steam only, blend only with LCD control panel, and Avec Maman launched a baby food maker which is 4-in-1 Food Processor for Babies with Baby Food Blender, Steamer, Bottle Warmer, Jar Warmer, Sterilizer.



The advanced features of all-in-one baby food makers are major factors driving the growth of the baby food maker market globally.

Increasing Number of Women Working Population Fueling the Market Growth

The demand for baby food makers is increasing as the working women population has increased in recent years.There is a great demand for these convenient devices, leading to the growth of the global market.



The rise in modern households, which are shifting to the use of packed baby foods with nutrients that are easy to prepare due to a lack of time for household management, is driving the market growth.Additionally, these devices help women to maintain their professional and personal lives together by saving them time.



The nutritional and health benefits required for children are the priority of any woman. When it comes to infant food, working women prefer meals and devices which are safe and aid in health benefits.

Rising Awareness Towards Hygiene Level for Babies Boosting the Market Growth

The hygiene level of babies is one of the primary factors for good development of the baby.Once a baby starts eating solid food, cleanliness, and food freshness become crucial.



This is due to the immune system of infants being less developed than those of adults.They are susceptible to infections and bugs in their stomachs.



As a result, parents are becoming more concerned about the hygiene factor.Therefore, several baby food maker companies provide an auto-cleaning option to help with the problem of routine cleaning.



For instance, the Infanso Baby Food Maker Food Processor has a self-cleaning button that can be pressed on the digital display panel. Therefore, it is easy to make food full of nutrition with a baby food maker without additional effort, which is driving the growth of the baby food maker market.

Market Segmentation

The global baby food maker market is segmented based on product type, price range, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on product type, the market is divided into Baby Bottle Preparation, Baby Food Preparation, and All-In-One System.



Based on price range, the market is segmented into mass and premium. Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, multi-branded stores, drugstores/pharmacies, online, and others (direct sales, retail sales).

Company Profiles

BABYMOOV UK Ltd., Baby Brezza Enterprises LLC, Beaba S.A.S., Capital Brands Distribution LLC, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Dualit Ltd., Elechomes Innovations LTD, Hamilton Beach Brands Inc., Homewell Realty LLP, OXO International Ltd. are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the Global Baby Food Maker Market.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global baby food maker market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Baby Food Maker Market, By Product Type:

o Baby Bottle Preparation

o Baby Food Preparation

o All-In-One System

• Baby Food Maker Market, By Price Range:

o Mass

o Premium

• Baby Food Maker Market, By Sales Channel:

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Convenience Store

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Drugstores/Pharmacies

o Online

o Others (Direct Sales, Retail Sales)

• Baby Food Maker Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Europe

France

Italy

Germany

Spain

Netherlands

United Kingdom

Poland

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

Indonesia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey

Egypt

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global baby food maker market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474237/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________