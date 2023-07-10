New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Air Purifiers Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474236/?utm_source=GNW

The global air purifiers market is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period on account of rising health consciousness among people, deteriorating air quality, new product offerings by market players, increasing online presence of air purifier brands, etc.

Air Purifier is a device that filters airborne contaminants such as dust, pollen, etc.There are various particles in the air, some of which may be harmful to health.



Advanced filtration technology used in air purifiers can capture toxic airborne contaminants. Even the smallest and most resilient airborne particles present in the indoor air can be captured by air purifiers equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air filters (HEPA).

Various factors, such as increased product offerings by market players with advanced technologies, rising air pollution levels, etc., are prompting people to purchase this product. Also, air purifier brands emphasize obtaining government certifications for their products so that consumers can check the product’s authenticity. For instance, in 2022, Xiaomi’s Smart Air Purifier 4 Compact, their newest air purifier model, was certified by TÜV Rheinland allergy care, an authoritative testing service provider.

Moreover, brands such as LG are offering innovative products to customers, which will further boost the rising demand for air purifiers. For instance, in 2022, LG launched the ‘Table-Type’ air purifier at IFA 2022, which offers 360-degree purification and user-friendly features.

Furthermore, air purifier brands are focusing on improving their marketing strategies through campaigns, launching their products in exhibitions, etc., to attract a consumer base. For instance, in 2022, Coway launched its latest home health appliances which include ‘Coway Airmega air purifiers,’ at IFA (Internationale Funkausstellung) 2022 Exhibition. Also, in 2022, Coway showcased its smart home appliances products at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) 2022.

Rising Health Consciousness Among Consumers Fueling the Market Growth

Air purifiers are gaining popularity among consumers owing to the various health benefits offered by such products, which include reducing allergies caused by dust, pollen, etc., reducing smells and odors, and eliminating microbes that cause allergies, asthma, and other respiratory issues. Furthermore, the rising level of air pollution in various countries is becoming a cause of concern for consumers. The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that each year, exposure to air pollution results in approximately 7 million premature deaths. According to an evaluation of 117 nations, regions, and territories around the world, India is the fifth most polluted nation. In 2021, the nation’s yearly average PM2.5 concentrations rose to 58.1 g/m3, which was the same as pre-quarantine levels as reported in 2019. Moreover, India and Pakistan typically have the worst air quality, with 48% and 67% of their cities experiencing PM2.5 concentrations that are more than ten times the WHO air quality guideline limit for 2021. Hence, this factor is leading to an increase in respiratory issues among the population. Additionally, according to a 2021 World Bank study, the economic cost of the health effects of air pollution alone was estimated to be around USD 8.1 trillion. As a result, consumers prefer to purchase air purifiers which will further expand the market growth during the forecast period.

New Product Launches by Market Players Aiding the Market Growth

Consumers are increasingly looking for a wide variety of options to attain good quality products.Therefore, in order to cater to the increasing demand, air purifier market players are launching new products and expanding their product portfolio.



For instance, in 2022, Electrolux launched its new range of air purifiers in India, which have filters that guarantee to eliminate up to 99.99% of airborne germs and viruses. Similarly, in 202022, Samsung launched Internet of Things (IoT) enabled air purifiers equipped with a Multi-Layered High-Efficiency Purification System. Also, in 2022, Camfil launched ‘City M,’ a medical-grade air purifier, particularly for homes, small businesses, and private schools. These factors are anticipated to further enhance the growth of the Global Air Purifiers Market in the forecast period.

Smart Air Purifiers Boosting Market Growth

The market demand for smart air purifiers is rising, as these purifiers offer a variety of features, such as control through Wi-Fi and Bluetooth via smartphone applications, etc., which makes them convenient to use. Therefore, market players are focusing on launching such products to cater to consumer demand. For instance, in 2022, Rensair launched a WiFi-connected air purifier for smaller indoor spaces, which contains a combination of HEPA filtration with germicidal UVC light. Similarly, in 2022, Airversa launched Purelle smart air purifier, which supports Apple HomeKit, enabling Siri’s voice commands to control the gadget when used with a compatible Apple product. Additionally, in 2022, Smart mi launched the Jya Fjord Air Purifier in the United States, which can check the air quality and filter it every 15 minutes. The gadget is compatible with numerous smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit, Google Home, etc. As a result, the development of advanced technologies is anticipated to broaden lucrative business opportunities for this market in the forecast period.

Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International Inc, Sharp Corporation, COWAY Co., LTD., Panasonic Corporation, Blueair AB, IQAir AG, Camfil AB, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global air purifiers market.



