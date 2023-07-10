BYND Cannasoft Announces Successful Completion of Laboratory Testing Phase for EZ-G Device Optimization

ASHKELON, Israel and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (Nasdaq: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) (“BYND Cannasoft” or the “Company”) announced today the successful completion of the laboratory testing phase aimed at optimizing the various sensors in its innovative EZ-G device. The EZ-G device, a therapeutic solution utilizing AI and machine learning, has shown promise in releasing low concentrations of CBD oils, including hemp seed oil and other natural oils, to potentially address specific women's health issues.



Throughout the laboratory testing phase, the Company conducted comprehensive experiments as part of the prototype development of the EZ-G device. The focus was on assessing the functionality and performance of the assembled sensors within the device, capable of detecting indicators such as temperature, heart rate, contractions, and fluids. By collecting and transferring data to the accompanying software, the information derived from these indicators was processed to optimize the device's usage for the user through machine learning technology.

This crucial milestone in the EZ-G device's development demonstrates the successful functionality of its capacitive sensor, the primary sensor within the device. The sensor has proven its capability to accurately detect the presence or absence of liquid within the device, specifically identifying changes in the fluid volume within the vagina. Consequently, the device can regulate the flow of oil or lubricating fluid during operation without requiring manual intervention from the user.

With the positive outcomes achieved during the trial, BYND Cannasoft is now committed to finalizing the EZ-G prototype model and progressing to the next phase of development: human trials involving focus groups of women of different age groups.

"We are thrilled with the successful completion of the laboratory testing phase for the EZ-G device," said Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and Director of BYND Cannasoft. "This accomplishment validates our dedication to harnessing advanced technology to improve women's health. We are excited to move forward with human trials, as we believe the EZ-G device has the potential to revolutionize therapeutic approaches for women's health issues."

The Company remains committed to ensuring the EZ-G device meets the highest safety, efficacy, and usability standards. Through continued research and development efforts, BYND Cannasoft aims to contribute to the well-being of women by providing an innovative solution for targeted health concerns.

About BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises is an Israeli-based integrated software and cannabis company. BYND Cannasoft owns and markets "Benefit CRM," a proprietary customer relationship management (CRM) software product enabling small and medium‐sized businesses to optimize their day‐to‐day business activities such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call center activities, and asset management. Building on our 20 years of experience in CRM software, BYND Cannasoft is developing an innovative new CRM platform to serve the needs of the medical cannabis industry by making it a more organized, accessible, and price-transparent market. The Cannabis CRM System will include a Job Management (BENEFIT) and a module system (CANNASOFT) for managing farms and greenhouses with varied crops. BYND Cannasoft owns the patent-pending intellectual property for the EZ-G device. This therapeutic device uses proprietary software to regulate the flow of low concentrations of CBD oil, hemp seed oil, and other natural oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system to potentially treat a wide variety of women's health issues. The EZ-G device includes technological advancements as a sex toy with a more realistic experience and the prototype utilizes sensors to determine what enhances the users' pleasure. The user can control the device through a Bluetooth app installed on a smartphone or other portable device. The data will be transmitted and received from the device to and from the secure cloud using artificial intelligence (AI). The data is combined with other antonymic user preferences to improve its operation by increasing sexual satisfaction.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

