Nexalin Technology Announces Abstract Accepted for Presentation at 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium Validating the Potential of its Non-Invasive, Frequency-Based Deep-Brain Stimulation Device for the Treatment of Mild Traumatic Brain Injury

HOUSTON, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexalin Technology, Inc. (the “Company” or “Nexalin”) (Nasdaq: NXL; NXLIW) today announced that Company’s abstract, titled: “MEG Source Imaging Reveals Neuronal Changes in Combat-Related Mild Traumatic Brain Injury after Transcranial Electrical Stimulation using Nexalin,” has been accepted for a poster presentation at the upcoming 2023 Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) being held on August 14-17, 2023 at the Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center, Kissimmee, Florida, USA.



The abstract was accepted under the breakout session: Mental Health and Traumatic Brain Injury. The poster for this breakout session will be presented in Poster Session 2 on Tuesday, August 15, 2023. The poster will be available on the MHSRS website after the meeting.

Mild traumatic brain injury (mTBI) is a leading cause of sustained physical, cognitive, emotional, and behavioral deficits in veterans and the general public. According to Global Market Insights, the Traumatic Brain Injuries Assessment Market size was valued at approximately $3.3 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach over $7.2 billion in 2032.

The abstract describes the study using Magnetoencephalography (MEG) to assess the neuronal changes in veterans with combat-related mTBI after treatment delivered by Nexalin’s non-invasive, frequency-based, deep-brain stimulation device. The reduction of hyperactivity of delta- and gamma-band activities in mTBI suggests the Nexalin treatment can reduce deafferentation and GABA-ergic inhibitory interneuron dysfunctions in chronic mTBI. Moreover, none of the veterans reported adverse effects. The data supports the Company’s strategy to offer military and civilian physicians a new tool to effectively treat mTBI without the use of medication, and without side effects or adverse events.

A prior clinical study of adult patients with chronic insomnia, evaluating Nexalin’s non-invasive, frequency-based deep-brain stimulation device, was performed in the Laboratory of Neuromodulation, Department of Neurology, Xuanwu Hospital of Capital Medical University, Beijing, China, which demonstrated statistically significant improvements among patients. According to an article in Science Direct, sleep disturbance is common following traumatic brain injury (TBI), affecting 30–70% of individuals, many occurring after mild injuries.

The 8-week randomized, double-blind, parallel-group, sham-controlled study evaluated 62 patients. The results demonstrated that, compared with the sham group, the active group using Nexalin’s non-invasive, frequency-based deep-brain stimulation device had higher response rates based on the Pittsburgh Sleep Quality Index (PSQI) score changes from baseline to the end of the 4-week intervention and to the 4-week follow-up, and a higher remission rate at the end of the 4-week intervention. During the 8-week period, the patients who received the active intervention using Nexalin’s device had lower insomnia severity, shortened sleep onset latency (SOL), elevated total sleep time (TST), improved sleep efficiency, and increased sleep quality. No adverse events or serious adverse responses occurred during the study.





Mark White, CEO of Nexalin Technology, stated, "We are honored to announce the acceptance of our abstract regarding our non-invasive, frequency-based, deep-brain stimulation device for presentation at the highly prestigious Military Health System Research Symposium. This abstract reinforces and further validates the growing body of clinical evidence supporting Nexalin's new advanced 15 mAmp waveform, which we believe can have a significant impact on improving mental healthcare outcomes among patients affected with mild traumatic brain injury. We look forward to fully disclosing the data at this prestigious event. We also view this event as an important venue to gain awareness and strengthen our relationships with the government and military around this breakthrough technology. Importantly, this latest study builds on prior data in insomnia, which has shown a high correlation with TBI, as well as other indications such as anxiety and depression.”

About Nexalin Technology, Inc.

Nexalin designs and develops innovative neurostimulation products to uniquely and effectively help combat the ongoing global mental health epidemic. All of Nexalin’s products are non-invasive and undetectable to the human body and were developed to provide relief to those afflicted with mental health issues. Nexalin utilizes bioelectronic medical technology to treat mental health issues. Nexalin believes its non-invasive, frequency-based, deep-brain stimulation medical devices can penetrate structures deep in the mid-brain that are associated with mental health disorders. Nexalin believes the deeper penetrating waveform in its next-generation devices will generate enhanced patient response without any adverse side effects. The Nexalin device was recently approved in China by the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for the treatment of insomnia and depression. Additional information about the Company is available at: https://nexalin.com/ .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This press release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking statements," These statements relate to future events or Nexalin’s future financial performance. Any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances or that are not statements of historical fact (including without limitation statements to the effect that Nexalin or its management “believes”, “expects”, “anticipates”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions) should be considered forward looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or Nexalin’s actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including those set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and other filings as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Copies of such filings are available on the SEC's website, www.sec.gov. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. Such forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and may become outdated over time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.

