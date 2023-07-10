[Latest] Global Pea Protein Market Size/Share Worth USD 6.8 Billion by 2030 at a 13% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

Austin, TX, USA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled “Pea Protein Market By Product Type (Isolates, Concentrate, Textured), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Beverages, Meat Substitutes, Baked Goods, Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2023 - 2032” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand for global Pea Protein Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 2.3 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 2.8 Billion in 2022 and expected to reach a value of around USD 6.8 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 13% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Pea Protein Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-free-sample/?reportid=16673

Pea Protein Market: Overview

Pea Protein is regarded as a premium plant-based protein that is typically extracted from yellow peas. It improves the nutritional value of foods and supplements that are protein-fortified. It helps with blood circulation and lowering high cholesterol. It aids in increasing metabolism and physical strength.

Due to its high protein content, accessibility, and affordability, Pea Protein is currently a preferable substitute for traditional proteins, such as animal, wheat, and soy protein. Since it contains amino acids, vitamins, and minerals, it is one of the best sources of protein for vegans and vegetarians.

People seeking gluten-free products, as well as those with lactose intolerance or any other form of metabolic problem, are becoming more and more interested in Pea Protein. The growth of the global Pea Protein market is anticipated to be fueled by all these benefits of Pea Proteins.

Request a Customized Copy of the Pea Protein Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/request-for-customization/?reportid=16673

Growth Factors

Rising awareness for plant-based protein is driving the Pea Protein market

The Pea Protein market is witnessing growth owing to rising consumer awareness regarding the benefits of eating a balanced diet and increased health consciousness. The market growth is anticipated to be positively influenced by the growing emphasis on a flexitarian diet due to growing knowledge of the negative effects red meat consumption has on the heart.

The surging concerns related to the harmful effects of food items containing gluten and lactose are further projected to push the market growth during the forecast period. Additionally, a rise in the number of flexitarians and vegans will probably benefit the expansion of the Pea Protein market. Due to the growing need for protein supplementation in food items among consumers, numerous food & beverage firms worldwide are introducing new Pea Protein-based products.

Request a Customized Copy of the Pea Protein Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

Segmental Overview

According to estimates, the Pea Protein market is dominated by the Isolate category. Due to rising awareness regarding the advantages of Pea Protein isolates and their high protein content, these Pea Protein isolates have been adopted more frequently worldwide. This market’s expansion on a global scale is aided by its extensive use in vegan protein powder, snack bars, and plant-based meats. Based on application, the dietary supplement segment is expected to dominate the pe protein market through the projected period.

(A free sample of the Pea Protein report is available upon request; please contact us for more information.)

Our Free Sample Report Consists of the following:

Introduction, Overview, and in-depth industry analysis are all included in the 2022 updated report.

The COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak Impact Analysis is included in the package.

About 220+ Pages Research Report (Including Recent Research)

Provide detailed chapter-by-chapter guidance on the Request.

Updated Regional Analysis with a Graphical Representation of Size, Share, and Trends for the Year 2022

Includes Tables and figures have been updated.

The most recent version of the report includes the Top Market Players, their Business Strategies, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis

Custom Market Insights (CMI) research methodology

(Please note that the sample of the Pea Protein report has been modified to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Request a Customized Copy of the Pea Protein Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

Regional Overview

The Asia Pacific Region is experiencing high demand for Pea Protein

Over the course of the study, Asia Pacific is predicted to see a profitable growth rate. The main element for this growth is the rise in the consumption of functional foods in significant emerging nations, including South Korea, China, and India. Additionally, it is anticipated that the booming food and supplement industries will accelerate market expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Report Scope.

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 2.3 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 6.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 13% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players Sotexpro SA, Roquette Freres, Warcoing SA, Puris Protein LLC, Ingredion Inc., Axiom Foods Inc., The Scoular Company, Cosucra Groupe, Nutri-Pea Limited, Cargill Inc., Kerry Inc., Growing Naturals LLC, Avebe, A&B Ingredients, Glanbia plc, and Others Key Segment By Product Type, Application, Form, and Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Request a Customized Copy of the Pea Protein Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Pea Protein market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Pea Protein market forward?

What are the Pea Protein Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Pea Protein Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Pea Protein market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Leading Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Types of Services, by End-User Services, and by regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Buy this Premium Pea Protein Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/





Key Players Insights

Our market analysis includes a section specifically devoted to key players operating in the Pea Protein market. Our analysts give an overview of each player’s financial statements, along with product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section includes key development strategies, market share analysis, and market positioning analysis of the mentioned competitors globally.

Some of the prominent players

Sotexpro SA

Roquette Freres, Warcoing SA

Puris Protein LLC

Ingredion Inc.

Axiom Foods Inc.

The Scoular Company

Cosucra Groupe, Nutri-Pea Limited

Cargill Inc.

Kerry Inc.

Growing Naturals LLC

Avebe

A&B Ingredients

Glanbia plc

Others

Request a Customized Copy of the Pea Protein Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

(We customized your report to meet your specific research requirements. Inquire with our sales team about customizing your report.)

Still, Looking for More Information? Do OR Want Data for Inclusion in magazines, case studies, research papers, or Media?

Email Directly Here with Detail Information: support@custommarketinsights.com

Browse the full “Pea Protein Market By Product Type (Isolates, Concentrate, Textured), By Application (Dietary Supplements, Beverages, Meat Substitutes, Baked Goods, Others), By Form (Dry, Liquid), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Intelligence, Trends, Outlook, and Forecast 2023 - 2032” Report at https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

The global Pea Protein market is segmented as follows:

By Product Type

Isolates

Concentrate

Textured

By Application

Dietary Supplements

Beverages

Meat Substitutes

Baked Goods

Others

By Form

Dry

Liquid

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Pea Protein Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

Spectacular Deals

Comprehensive coverage

Maximum number of market tables and figures

The subscription-based option is offered.

Best price guarantee

Free 35% or 60 hours of customization.

Free post-sale service assistance.

25% discount on your next purchase.

Service guarantees are available.

Personalized market brief by author.

Click Here to Get a Free Sample Report of the Global Pea Protein Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

Browse More Related Reports:

Baby Infant Formula Market : Baby Infant Formula Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Infant milk, Follow on milk, Specialty baby milk, Growing-up milk), By Ingredient (Carbohydrate, Fat, Protein, Minerals, Vitamins, Others), By Distribution Channels (Online Channel, Offline Channel), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Yeast Market : Yeast Market Size, Trends and Insights By Insect Type (Baker’s yeast, Brewer’s yeast, Wine yeast, Bioethanol yeast, Feed yeast, Others), By Form (Fresh yeast, Active dry yeast, Instant yeast, Others), By Application (Food, Beverages, Bioethanol, Pharmaceuticals, Feed), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Prepared Food Market : Prepared Food Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Frozen, Chilled, Canned, Shelf-stable), By Meal Type (Vegetarian, Non-vegetarian, Vegan), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Vegetable Oil Market : Vegetable Oil Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Soybean Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Palm Oil, Olive Oil, Corn oil, Peanut Oil, Coconut Oil, Others), By Application (Food Products, Animal Feed, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Biodiesel, Others), By Packaging Type (Cans, Bottles, Pouches, Others) and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

Healthy Snacks Market : Healthy Snacks Market Size, Trends and Insights By Product (Frozen & Refrigerated, Fruit, Bakery, Savory, Confectionery, Dairy, Others), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

US Cat Food Market : US Cat Food Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (Food, Dry, Wet, Treats and Mixers), By Distribution Channel (Specialized Pet Food Shops, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online), and By Region - Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

This Pea Protein Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to the following Questions.

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Pea Protein Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Pea Protein Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Pea Protein Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Pea Protein Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Pea Protein Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Pea Protein Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Pea Protein Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Pea Protein Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Pea Protein Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Pea Protein Industry?

Click Here to Access a Free Sample Report of the Global Pea Protein Market @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

Reasons to Purchase Pea Protein Market Report

Pea Protein Market Report provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of the market based on segmentation involving economic and non-economic factors.

Pea Protein Market report outlines market value (USD) data for each segment and sub-segment.

This report indicates the region and segment expected to witness the fastest growth and dominate the market.

Pea Protein Market Analysis by geography highlights the consumption of the product/service in the region and indicates the factors affecting the market within each region.

The competitive landscape incorporates the market ranking of the major players, along with new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions in the past five years of companies profiled.

Extensive company profiles comprising company overview, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players.

The Industry's current and future market outlook concerning recent developments (which involve growth opportunities and drivers as well as challenges and restraints of both emerging and developed regions.

Pea Protein Market Includes in-depth market analysis from various perspectives through Porter's five forces analysis and provides insight into the market through Value Chain.

Reasons for the Research Report

The study provides a thorough overview of the global Pea Protein market. Compare your performance to that of the market as a whole.

Aim to maintain competitiveness while innovations from established key players fuel market growth.

Buy this Premium Pea Protein Research Report | Fast Delivery Available - [220+ Pages] @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

What does the report include?

Drivers, restrictions, and opportunities are among the qualitative elements covered in the worldwide Pea Protein market analysis.

The competitive environment of current and potential participants in the Pea Protein market is covered in the report, as well as those companies' strategic product development ambitions.

According to the component, application, and industry vertical, this study analyzes the market qualitatively and quantitatively. Additionally, the report offers comparable data for the important regions.

For each segment mentioned above, actual market sizes and forecasts have been given.

Who should buy this report?

Participants and stakeholders worldwide Pea Protein market should find this report useful. The research will be useful to all market participants in the Pea Protein industry.

Managers in the Pea Protein sector are interested in publishing up-to-date and projected data about the worldwide Pea Protein market.

Governmental agencies, regulatory bodies, decision-makers, and organizations want to invest in Pea Protein products' market trends.

Market insights are sought for by analysts, researchers, educators, strategy managers, and government organizations to develop plans.

Request a Customized Copy of the Pea Protein Market Report @ https://www.custommarketinsights.com/report/pea-protein-market/

About Custom Market Insights:

Custom Market Insights is a market research and advisory company delivering business insights and market research reports to large, small, and medium-scale enterprises. We assist clients with strategies and business policies and regularly work towards achieving sustainable growth in their respective domains.

CMI provides a one-stop solution for data collection to investment advice. The expert analysis of our company digs out essential factors that help to understand the significance and impact of market dynamics. The professional experts apply clients inside on the aspects such as strategies for future estimation fall, forecasting or opportunity to grow, and consumer survey.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact Us:

Joel John

CMI Consulting LLC

1333, 701 Tillery Street Unit 12,

Austin, TX, Travis, US, 78702

USA: +1 801-639-9061

India: +91 20 46022736

Email: support@custommarketinsights.com

Web: https://www.custommarketinsights.com/

Blog: https://www.techyounme.com/

Blog: https://atozresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.technowalla.com/

Blog: https://marketresearchtrade.com/