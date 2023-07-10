New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Air Purifiers Market - Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474235/?utm_source=GNW

Europe Air Purifiers Market By Filter Type (HEPA, Prefilter + HEPA, Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon, and Others (HEPA + Ionizer, Prefilter, etc.)), By End Use (Commercial, Industrial and Residential), By Distribution Channel (Direct/Institutional Sales, Exclusive Brand Outlets, Multi Branded, Electronic Stores, Supermarkets/Hypermarkets and Online Channels), By Country, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028F



The Europe air purifiers market is anticipated to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rising adoption of air pollution control equipment, and air purifiers are increasingly being integrated with cutting-edge technology like IoT, wi-fi, and Bluetooth features.

An air purifier is a device that eliminates impurities from the air in a space to enhance indoor air quality.These products are frequently marketed as helping allergy and asthmatic sufferers and reducing or eliminating secondhand smoke.



A serious and urgent threat to the public’s health is air pollution. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), exposure to fine particles in contaminated air causes an estimated 7 million deaths annually and is linked to conditions like pneumonia, heart disease, lung cancer, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

Commercially rated air purifiers can be found in the medical, industrial, and commercial sectors.They can be produced as small stand-alone units or bigger units that can be attached to an air handler unit (AHU) or an HVAC unit.



In the industrial setting, air purifiers can be utilized to clean the air before processing. For this, pressure swing adsorbers or other adsorption methods are frequently employed.

Grim readings were generated by the air pollution levels observed in major European cities in March 2022. As per the report by the scientists at Cleantech Airly, the NO2 (nitrogen dioxide) and PM10 (particulate matter) components of air pollution are witnessing a peak in air pollution levels among the European towns and countries such as Newcastle upon Tyne, a city of England in the north with the highest NO2 concentration, and the country like Spain had registered the highest PM10 concentrations.

Therefore, the requirement of an air purifier is propelling as it helps in lowering the concentration of dangerous chemicals, gases, smoke, particle matter, TVOCs, and other air pollutants. The most prevalent filtration technology used in these purifiers is High-efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA), which has a minimum 99.97% trapping capacity. The market offers a variety of purifiers that are based on several filtration technologies to satisfy the varied needs of consumers.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the recommended average PM2.5 exposure level should be less than 10 mg/m3, as higher exposure increases the risk of contracting a number of diseases. Therefore, the use of these air purifiers is significantly observing a surge in demand from commercial and residential sectors, as the market offers various purifiers based on several filtration technologies to satisfy the varied needs of consumers.

New Products Launches Fuel the Market Growth

With the rising competition in the air purifiers market within European countries, various companies are focusing on manufacturing and launching innovative products for customers.For instance, in 2022, Coway launched the Airmega 150 air purifier, which has a maximum power usage of 35 watts.



It has a whisper-quiet mode that is only 22 dB loud for a peaceful night’s sleep with pure air. It not only filters out up to 99.999% of dangerous particles with a nano-size of up to 0.01 m, including allergens, bacteria, animal hair, fine dust, mites, mildew, odors, pollen, and viruses, but it also renders those particles inactive by trapping them in the GreenHEPA. Therefore, the launches of new air purifiers are crucial in the European market.

Technological Advancements Fuel the Market Growth

In modern times, companies use new and different technologies in their products to attract consumers in the market.For instance, the MC55W air purifier from Daikin utilizes streamer technology and has been found effective against respiratory viruses, as its Streamer technology helps in improving the quality of the air by removing irritating odors and breaking down allergens like pollen and fungal allergens using electrons to start chemical reactions with airborne particles.



According to tests conducted by the renowned French laboratory Institute Pasteur de Lille, Daikin’s line of air purifiers removes more than 99.98% of the human coronavirus HCoV-229E in under 2.5 minutes. Moreover, the science company Molekule introduced its ground-breaking PECO technology-based air purifier in the United Kingdom and Europe in 2021. In small chamber and swatch lab testing, the molecule inactivates the H1N1 flu virus by up to 99.99% and destroys the COVID-19 virus by over 99% in an hour. Technology-based air purifiers are further influencing the growth of the air purifiers market in Europe.

Surging Air Pollution Aids Market Growth

People with allergies and respiratory problems are the major users of air purification devices.However, the sales of air purifiers are increasing in direct proportion to Europe’s rising air pollution levels.



Moreover, the increased spending on high-end air purifiers to make the environment pathogen-free is another factor supporting market expansion.According to the Central Office of Public Interest (COPI) and Imperial College London, dirty air affects 97% of UK homes.



Therefore, rising air pollution drives the market for air purifiers in Europe.

Market Segmentation

Europe air purifiers market is segmented into filter type, end-use, country, and company.Based on filter type, the market is segmented into HEPA & activated carbon, ion & ozone generator, HEPA, activated carbon and ion & ozone generator, electrostatic precipitators, HEPA, activated carbon, & others.



Based on end use, the market is segmented into commercial, industrial, and residential. Based on country, the market is segmented into Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia, Switzerland, Ukraine, and Poland.

Market Players

IQAir AG, Blueair AB, Jarden Consumer Solutions (Europe) Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Daikin Europe N.V., Winix Europe B.V., Camfil AB, Airfree - Produtos Electrónicos, Lda, Boneco AG, NatéoSanté SA are the major market players in Europe air purifiers market.



Report Scope:



In this report, Europe air purifiers market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Europe Air Purifiers Market, By Filter Type:

o HEPA

o Prefilter + HEPA

o Prefilter + HEPA + Activated Carbon

o Others

• Europe Air Purifiers Market, By End Use:

o Commercial

o Industrial

o Residential

• Europe Air Purifiers Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Direct/Institutional Sales

o Exclusive Brand Outlets

o Multi-Branded Electronic Stores

o Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

o Online Channels

• Europe Air Purifiers Market, By Country:

o Germany

o United Kingdom

o France

o Italy

o Netherlands

o Spain

o Russia

o Switzerland

o Ukraine

o Poland



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Europe air purifiers market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474235/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________