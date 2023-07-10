New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Stethoscope Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027 Segmented by Type, By Distribution Channel, By End User, By Region" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474224/?utm_source=GNW



The global stethoscope market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.This can be ascribed to increasing incidences of various communicable and non-communicable diseases wherein a stethoscope is used by healthcare professionals for diagnosis purposes.



Additionally, a growing geriatric population that is susceptible to various diseases and injuries has significantly increased the demand for diagnosis and treatment, thereby increasing the demand for stethoscopes in healthcare settings. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, the number of persons aged 65 years or above in 2019 was about 702.9 million, and this number is expected to increase to 1548.9 million by 2050.

Stethoscopes offer several advantages, such as listening to sounds produced by the lungs, heart, intestinal tract, blood flow in peripheral vessels, and the heart sounds of developing foetuses in pregnant women, among others.Hence, the above advantages associated with stethoscopes contribute to their regular demand, thereby supporting market growth.



Besides, technological advancements such as the advent of digital/ electronic stethoscopes and stethoscopes with Bluetooth connectivity, among others, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Increasing prevalence of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Diseases

An increasing number of people suffering from different cardiovascular disorders and pulmonary diseases will boost the demand for stethoscopes in the forecast period.According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), heart diseases are the leading cause of death in the United States.



One person dies every 34 seconds in the United States from cardiovascular disease.In 2020, about 697,000 people died of heart disease in the United States, which is equivalent to 1 in 5 deaths.



The majority of cardiovascular diseases are associated with the type of sound the heart produces, thereby increasing the demand for stethoscopes. The advent of technologically advanced stethoscopes has paved the way for accurate and immediate diagnosis, thereby driving market growth.



Increasing Number of Healthcare Professionals

The improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing number of professionals adopting different healthcare services as a profession is expected to support the growth of the global stethoscope market.Every healthcare professional use stethoscope to examine the patient.



The increasing number of healthcare professionals is expected to increase the demand for stethoscopes thereby fuelling the market growth.In 2022, the total number of professionally active physicians in the United States was around 1,073,616.



Not only in the United States, but this number is also increasing worldwide and creating demand for stethoscopes.



Market Segmentation

Global Stethoscope market can be segmented by type, distribution channel, end-user, by region.Based on type, the market can be categorized into electronic/digital, smart, traditional acoustic, and others.



Based on distribution channels, the market can be differentiated into direct sales, distributors/suppliers, and online.Based on end-user, the market can be fragmented into hospitals & clinics, ambulatory care centers, and others.



Regionally, North America dominated the market among Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Among the different countries, the United States dominated the global stethoscope market on account of the growing adoption of digital stethoscopes.



Market Players

3M Company, Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG., Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc., Medline Industries Inc, Eko Devices Inc., GF Health Products, Inc., Rudolf Riester GmbH (Halma Plc), American Diagnostics Corporation, Contec Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Think Labs Medical LLC are some of the leading players operating in the global stethoscope market.



