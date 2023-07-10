New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474222/?utm_source=GNW



The global preimplantation genetic testing market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include growing occurrences of genetic diseases, rising delayed parenthood and extensive development in technology are fueling the growth of the market.



Preimplantation genetic testing (PGT) is a prenatal genetic diagnosis where abnormal embryos are detected, thereby allowing the transfer of genetically normal embryos in an early stage.It enhances the mother’s likelihood of giving birth to a child without any inherited diseases.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are the rise in R&D activities, increasing favorable government funding, the rising advent of medical knowledge and growth of technologically advanced genetic devices, rising infertility issues, the increasing awareness among patients about genetic disorders, growing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, high demand of in vitro fertilization treatments, and rising rates in birth defects.

Emerging Delayed Parenthood Foster the Market Growth

Over the past few years, a rise in the number of cases where couples are opting for late pregnancies is driving the growth of the market.The growing maternal age across the world is causing a high risk of chromosomal abnormalities and other various pregnancy complications such as miscarriages.



For instance, in America, the standard age of first-time mothers changed from 21 to 26, while for fathers, it’s grown from 27 to 31. Apart from America, the standard age for first pregnancy is 31 in other developed nations.

Growing Rate of Infertility to Support Market Growth

The rising infertility rate around the world is fueling the growth of the market.This is attributed to the rising health problem associated with hormones, poor nutrition, consumption of tobacco, smoking, and alcohol, and increase in stress levels.



Owing to the infertility issue among men and women surging, the number of couples opting for IVF is also rising, which, in turn, is bolstering the growth of the market.According to WHO, infertility is a worldwide health problem affecting millions of people of reproductive age.



As per the WHO data, between 48 million couples and 186 million entities have infertility worldwide.

Increasing Incidences of Genetic Diseases and Increasing Awareness of Genetic Testing

The rising prevalence of diseases caused by mitochondrial, single-gene, and other gene-related disorders has enhanced people’s interest in preimplantation diagnostic and screening methods.According to the state’s Department of Health, in Florida, about 1 in 28 infants is born with a congenital impairment.



Therefore, preimplantation genetic testing helps to know the possibility of a person carrying forward genetic diseases to their offspring.Furthermore, there is an increase in awareness for genetic testing due to rising instances of genetic diseases and the prevention of genetic diseases which is bolstering the growth of the market.



The growing awareness about the advantages of early diagnosis for genetic diseases is causing a high demand for preimplantation genetic testing. Expectant and parental populations are being educated by doctors to ensure healthy babies.

Market Segmentation

The global preimplantation genetic testing market is segmented into components, technology, application, end-user, and company.Based on components, the market is divided into reagents & consumables, kits, and services.



Based on technology, the market is divided into next-generation sequencing (NGS), polymerase chain reaction (PCR), in-situ hybridization, and microarray.Based on application, the market is divided into single gene disorders, aneuploidy, structural chromosomal abnormalities, and others.



Based on end users, the market is divided into diagnostic centers, research center, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising incidences of genetic disorders in the country.

Market Players

Illumina, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc., Natera, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Invitae Corporation, Myriad Genetics, Inc., MedGenome Labs Ltd., Fulgent Genetics, Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global preimplantation genetic testing market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By Component:

o Reagents & Consumables

o Kits

o Services

• Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By technology:

o Next-Generation Sequencing

o Polymerase Chain Reaction

o In Situ Hybridization

o Microarray

• Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By Application:

o Single Gene Disorder

o Aneuploidy

o Structural Chromosomal Abnormalities

o Others

• Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By End User:

o Diagnostic Center

o Research Center

o Others

• Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Preimplantation Genetic Testing Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

