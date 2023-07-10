New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Oral Sensing Devices Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474221/?utm_source=GNW



The global oral sensing devices market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.The major factors include the growing number of cases of dental disorders and the rising adoption of technological developments that are propelling the growth of the market.



Oral health generally is the health of the gums, teeth, and the complete oral-facial system that lets us speak, smile, and chew.Nowadays, there are various dental diseases such as cavities (tooth decay), gum or periodontal disease, plaque, and oral cancer, due to which demand for dental care is rising.



These dental problems are caused due to poor oral hygiene, sugar consumption, alcohol, smoking, and others.Dental sensors help to prevent and diagnose oral diseases or infections.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are, rise in the geriatric population, growing emphasis on oral health, increasing government investments and initiatives in the field of dentistry, increasing the number of people going for dental procedures, rise in the number of dentists, increasing incidents of oral diseases and growing public awareness about oral health. Also, the rise in the adoption of various strategies like collaboration, agreement, and mergers is driving the growth of the market.

The growing Occurrence of Oral Diseases supports Market Growth.

Growing incidences of dental issues such as tooth decay, oral cancer, dental cavities, dental crack, and periodontal diseases are augmenting the growth of the market.According to WHO, it is projected that 2 billion people suffer from caries of permanent teeth, and 520 million children suffer from caries of primary teeth across the world.



Thus, the oral sensors help to give a clear and sharp image for a successful dental implant, surgery, and other oral issues.The ease in the detection of disease with the help of oral sensors is driving the growth of the market.



Also, the growing geriatric population is a major key factor for the growth of the market. As per the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one in every five adults of age 65 or more in the United States has already lost their teeth.

Rising Awareness among People and Various initiatives to foster the Market Growth

Nowadays, people are becoming more aware of the significance of dental health, owing to the rising incidents of dental diseases.Oral problems are extremely common, not only in the elderly population but among the younger generation also.



This is due to unhealthy choices, consumption of sugary foods, alcohol, tobacco, and others.Therefore, various programs and initiatives are taken by the private and public sectors to educate and inform people.



For instance, in 2018, the Italian Society of Periodontology and Implantology celebrated European Gum Health Day by initiating a campaign to make the European people know the importance of preventing and treating periodontal diseases.

Increasing Adoption of Advanced Technology in the Healthcare Sector

The rising adoption of advanced technology in the oral sector is fueling the growth of the market.Various developments are done to improve the dental care system.



Technologies such as portable and wearable sensors are designed, which are encouraging the growth of the market.These advancements help to prevent and diagnose the disease and also help to work toward personalized healthcare and digital medicine for an individual.



Thus, facilitating the growth of the market. For instance, in 2021, a Penn State Department of Engineering Science and Mechanics professor announced that they are developing a new wearable sensor device that will use saliva to monitor oral diseases.

Market Segmentation

The global oral sensing devices market is segmented into type, application, end-user, and company.Based on type, the market is divided into oral sensors, saliva sensors, and expiration sensors.



Based on oral sensors, the market is further divided into charged coupled devices and complementary metal oxide semiconductors.Based on saliva sensors, the market is further divided into electrochemical sensors, chemical sensors, optical sensors, and others.



Based on expiration sensors, the market is further divided into flow sensors.Based on application, the market is divided into diagnosis, monitoring, and others.



Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, dental laboratories, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the extensive technology development in the country.

Market Players

Dentsply Sirona, Inc., Dräger Inc., Envista Holdings Corporation, Planmeca Oy, Intersurgical Ltd., KaVo Dental GmbH, Carestream Dental LLC, Danaher Corporation, Midmark Corporation, Acteon Group Ltd., Coramex S.A. (Corix Medical Systems), and ALLPRO Imaging Corp. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global oral sensing devices market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Oral Sensing Devices Market, By type:

o Oral Sensors

Charged Coupled Device

Complementary Metal Oxide Semiconductor

o Saliva Sensors

Electrochemical Sensors

Chemical Sensors

Optical Sensors

Others

o Expiration Sensors

Flow Sensors

• Oral Sensing Devices Market, By application:

o Diagnosis

o Monitoring

o Others

• Oral Sensing Devices Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Dental Laboratories

o Others

• Oral Sensing Devices Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Oral Sensing Devices Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474221/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________