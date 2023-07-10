Agriculture Drones Market Size Global Report, 2023 - 2028

Chicago, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The agriculture drone market refers to the industry involved in the production, sales, and utilization of drones specifically designed for agricultural applications. Agriculture drones, also known as agricultural UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles), are unmanned aircraft systems equipped with sensors, cameras, and other technology to gather data and perform various tasks in agricultural operations. The use of drones in agriculture has gained significant traction in recent years due to their ability to provide valuable insights and enhance efficiency in farming practices. Agriculture drones offer several benefits, such as improved crop monitoring, precise application of inputs, early detection of crop diseases and pest infestations, and optimization of irrigation and fertilization processes. These capabilities can help farmers make data-driven decisions, reduce resource wastage, increase yields, and improve overall farm management.

Agriculture drones market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $4.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $17.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 31.5% from 2023-2028 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The agriculture drone market is rapidly expanding, shaping modern-day agriculture practices. With the ability to gather real-time data and provide actionable insights, drones revolutionize crop management. They capture high-resolution images and collect data on crop health, soil conditions, and other crucial parameters, empowering farmers to make informed decisions.

Agriculture Drone Market Scope:

Report Metric Details Market size value in 2023 USD 4.5 billion Market size value in 2028 USD 17.9 billion Market growth rate CAGR of 31.5% Market size available for years 2018–2028 Forecast period 2023–2028 Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and RoW Largest Growing Regions Asia Pacific (APAC)

Agriculture Drone Market major players covered in the report, such as:

DJI (China)

PrecisionHawk (US)

Trimble Inc. (US)

Parrot (France)

Bayer CropScience AG(Germany)

Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (US)

DroneDeploy (US)

Autel Robotics (US)

The research report categorizes the market into the following segments:

Agriculture Drone Market Based on offering

Hardware

Fixed Wing Drones

Rotary Drone Blades

Hybrid Drones



Software and Services

Data Management Software

Imaging Software

Data Analytics Software



Others

Agriculture Drone Market Based on component

Frames

Controller Systems

Propulsion Systems

Camera Systems



Multispectral Systems

IR Cameras

Thermal Cameras

LIDAR Cameras

Others

Navigation Systems

Global Positioning System

Geographic Information System (GIS)

Batteries

Others

Agriculture Drone Market Based on the payload capacity

Lightweight drones (up to 2 kg)

Medium-weight drones (2 to 10 kg)

Heavy-weight drones (Above 10 kg – up to 25 kg)

Agriculture Drone Market Based on the farming equipment

Indoor

Outdoor

Agriculture Drone Market Based on the region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

RoW (the Middle East & South Africa)

The key stakeholders in the Agriculture Drone Market include:

Farmers: Farmers are the primary stakeholders in the agriculture drone market as they are the end users of the technology. They employ drones to collect data, monitor crops, detect pests and diseases, optimize irrigation and fertilization, and make informed decisions to enhance their farming practices and increase yields.

Drone Manufacturers: Drone manufacturers play a crucial role in the agriculture drones market. They design, develop, and produce drones specifically tailored for agricultural applications. These manufacturers invest in research and development to improve drone technology, enhance functionalities, and address the specific needs of farmers in terms of data collection, imaging capabilities, flight time, and payload capacity.

Service Providers: Service providers offer drone-based services to farmers who may not have the expertise or resources to operate their own drones. These companies provide aerial imaging, data analysis, crop health assessment, and other services using their own fleet of drones. They play a significant role in assisting farmers with the data collection and analysis required for precision agriculture practices.

Agricultural Consultants and Experts: Agricultural consultants and experts provide specialized knowledge and advice on drone utilization in farming operations. They work closely with farmers to identify the specific needs and challenges of their agricultural systems and recommend the appropriate use of drones to optimize productivity and efficiency. These experts guide farmers in selecting the right drones, sensors, and data analytics techniques for their specific requirements.

Government and Regulatory Authorities: Government bodies and regulatory authorities influence the agriculture drone market through the implementation of rules and regulations related to drone operation and airspace management. These regulations ensure safety, privacy, and responsible usage of drones in agricultural settings. They may also provide guidelines and incentives to promote the adoption of drone technology in farming practices.

Research and Development Institutions: Research institutions, universities, and technology companies contribute to the agriculture drone market through research and development activities. They work on advancing drone technology, sensor integration, data analytics, and automation to enhance the capabilities and effectiveness of drones in agriculture. Their innovations drive the evolution of the market and open new possibilities for farmers.

Industry Associations and Trade Organizations: Industry associations and trade organizations play a role in advocating for the interests of stakeholders in the agriculture drone market. They facilitate networking, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among drone manufacturers, service providers, farmers, and other stakeholders. These organizations also work to establish industry standards, best practices, and guidelines for the responsible and effective use of drones in agriculture.

This report provides insights on the following pointers:

Increasing Adoption: The agriculture drone market has witnessed significant adoption across the globe. Farmers are increasingly recognizing the value of drone technology in improving farming practices and enhancing productivity. The ability of drones to gather real-time data, monitor crop health, and optimize resource management has led to their widespread acceptance in the agricultural sector.

Precision Agriculture: Drones are a key enabler of precision agriculture, which involves the use of advanced technologies to optimize agricultural practices at a localized level. Agriculture drones provide high-resolution imagery, remote sensing capabilities, and data analytics tools that enable farmers to monitor crops, identify issues such as nutrient deficiencies and pest infestations, and take targeted actions. This precision approach helps reduce input costs, minimize environmental impact, and increase overall farm efficiency.

Crop Monitoring and Management: Drones equipped with various sensors and cameras enable farmers to monitor crop health, growth, and yield potential. The drones capture images and collect data on vegetation indices, water stress, and other parameters, allowing farmers to identify areas that require attention. This information helps in making timely decisions regarding irrigation, fertilization, and disease management, leading to improved crop quality and yield.

Pest and Disease Detection: Early detection of pests and diseases is crucial in preventing crop damage and ensuring effective pest management strategies. Agriculture drones equipped with multispectral or thermal sensors can identify stress patterns and anomalies in crops that may indicate the presence of pests or diseases. Farmers can then take targeted action to mitigate the risks, reducing the need for broad-spectrum treatments and minimizing chemical usage.

Mapping and Surveying: Drones are efficient tools for mapping and surveying agricultural land. They can generate high-resolution aerial maps, 3D models, and elevation data, enabling farmers to analyze field topography, plan irrigation systems, and assess land suitability for various crops. This data assists in optimizing field operations, determining planting patterns, and identifying drainage or soil erosion issues.

Improved Efficiency and Cost Savings: The use of agriculture drones leads to improved operational efficiency and cost savings for farmers. Drones can cover large areas quickly, allowing farmers to assess crop conditions in a fraction of the time it would take using traditional methods. This saves labor costs and enables farmers to make timely decisions, reducing the risk of yield loss and optimizing the use of resources such as water, fertilizers, and pesticides.

Technological Advancements: The agriculture drone market is constantly evolving with technological advancements. Drone manufacturers are continuously improving the capabilities of drones, including flight time, payload capacity, data processing speed, and sensor accuracy. Integration with other technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and automation further enhances the capabilities and applications of agriculture drones.

Regulatory Considerations: Regulations and guidelines related to drone usage in agriculture vary across different countries. Compliance with regulations, such as obtaining necessary licenses or permits, is important for farmers and drone operators. Regulatory authorities are working to address concerns related to safety, privacy, and airspace management while promoting the responsible use of drones in agriculture.

