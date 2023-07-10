Microsoft Canada Recognizes Zafin as Winner of the 2023 ISV Impact Award

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zafin, the leading provider of SaaS product and pricing platform solutions for banks, is proud to announce it has won the 2023 Microsoft Canada ISV Impact Award. These annual Canadian awards recognize Microsoft partners who have enhanced the lives of Canadians by championing diversity and inclusion, provided exceptional customer service, and embraced digital transformation utilizing Microsoft technology.



"In addition to being the recipient of the 2023 Financial Services Global Partner of the Year Award, we are honoured to receive the 2023 Microsoft Canada ISV Impact Award. We look forward to continued collaboration with the Microsoft team to develop innovative technology solutions that support banks across Canada as they accelerate their core modernization initiatives, improve operational efficiencies, enhance customer experiences and unlock new revenue streams," says Al Karim Somji, Chief Executive Officer of Zafin.

Microsoft Canada presented these awards in 32 categories on July 5, 2023, as part of a lead-up to Microsoft’s Inspire conference. Winners were selected based on the outstanding work the companies provided to their customers and community.

“We are pleased to recognize Zafin as this year’s recipient of the 2023 Microsoft Canada ISV Impact Award,” said Harp Girn, Vice President, Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft Canada. “Our partners are the backbone of our company and have demonstrated excellence in innovation and harnessed Microsoft’s solutions to enable customers to achieve more. We take great pride in the diversity of our ecosystem and look forward to celebrating their outstanding achievements."

About Zafin:

Founded in 2002, Zafin offers a SaaS product and pricing platform that simplifies core modernization for top banks worldwide. Our platform enables business users to work collaboratively to design and manage pricing, products, and packages, while technologists streamline core banking systems.

With Zafin, banks accelerate time to market for new products and offers while lowering the cost of change and achieving tangible business and risk outcomes. The Zafin platform increases business agility while enabling personalized pricing and dynamic responses to evolving customer and market needs.

Zafin is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with offices and customers around the globe including ING, CIBC, HSBC, Wells Fargo, PNC, and ANZ. For more information go to www.zafin.com

Media Contact:

Uproar PR for Zafin

Matt Greenfield

mgreenfield@uproarpr.com