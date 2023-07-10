My Porsche App provides new features within Apple CarPlay® 

Stuttgart, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche announced today that the My Porsche App will – for the first time – be accessible within Apple CarPlay®. The sports car maker is the first automotive manufacturer to allow for easier access of vehicle functions within an app in CarPlay®.

“We are excited to further improve the My Porsche App and using the capabilities of Apple CarPlay to deliver a truly enhanced customer experience,” says Mattias Ulbrich, CEO of Porsche Digital and CIO Porsche AG. “Technology and digitization are crucial factors for the enduring fascination of our brand."

The My Porsche App is the hub for the digital management and control of a Porsche vehicle. Via their iPhones, customers can view the state of charge of the vehicle battery, adjust the air conditioning and send destinations to the navigation system. Additionally, the My Porsche App links existing accounts with third-party providers, for example Apple Music®, to the associated apps in Porsche Communication Management (PCM).

With the updated My Porsche App, this experience now extends into CarPlay®, as customers can access core functions right from the car dashboard – making the process faster and more convenient. These functions include adjusting audio settings such as sound profiles, changing radio stations, adjusting settings for climate control and ambient lighting.

In addition, these functions can be combined into wellness modes, such as “relax,” “warm up” and “refresh”, using quick actions in CarPlay®. Customers also gain the convenience of seamlessly controlling various vehicle functions using Siri® while driving their Porsche.

Activating this new Porsche experience is fast and straightforward by scanning a QR code displaced in the PCM. The My Porsche App will receive regular updates ensuring Porsche customers will get new features in CarPlay® as they develop. The functionality makes its debut in the new Porsche Cayenne, available now. After that, it will be rolled out to other model lines.

