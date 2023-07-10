New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474218/?utm_source=GNW



The global flow cytometry in the oncology market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period, 2023-2027.The major factors include growing occurrences of cancer, technological evolution in the field of flow cytometry, and rising consumer awareness for precision medicine and tailored therapy are fueling the growth of the market.



Flow cytometry is a biophysical and laser-based analytical technology that is used in the evaluation of cells or micelles that are generally suspended in a fluid with the help of a laser beam.This technique facilitates subclassifying cell types and identifying residual levels of disease using probes to develop an effective treatment plan for the patient.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rapid developments in the field of cancer diagnostics, rise in R&D activities, increasing fund infusions for hematological malignancies, rising adoption of flow cytometry instruments, the exponential rise in the number of cases associated with cancer, rise in world population base, growing adoption of inorganic growth strategies, and increasing emergence of chronic diseases.

Rising Prevalence of Cancer & Hematological Malignancies

Flow cytometry is used to diagnose cancer and detect minimal residue levels.Growing incidences of cancer, such as lung, breast, stomach, skin, throat, and other blood-related cancers, are augmenting the growth of the market.



According to WHO, in 2020, cancer is a prominent cause of death, reporting nearly 10 million deaths globally, or nearly one in six deaths.The most common cancers are lung, colon and rectum, breast, and prostate cancers.



Also, there is a surge in the number of people suffering from hematological malignancies such as leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma, which need flow cytometry for the diagnosis and detection of residue. According to the American Cancer Society, in the United States, around every 3 minutes, a person is diagnosed with leukemia, lymphoma, and myeloma.

Growing Consumer Awareness for Tailored Therapy and Precision Medicines

The rising consumer awareness of precision medicine and tailored therapy is bolstering the growth of the market.People are being educated by doctors about the benefits associated with tailored therapy and precision medicine.



Precision medicine has invaluable and enormous potential to cure various cancers, thus augmenting the growth of the market.Furthermore, various initiatives by the governments to raise awareness among people are facilitating the growth of the market.



For instance, in 2015, The Precision Medicine Initiative (PMI) was launched in the US, an initiative to move away from the “one-size-fits-all” approach to health care delivery and to use tailor treatment and prevention approaches to people’s unique individualities, including gene, lifestyle, and biology.

Technological Developments in Cytometry Instruments to Support Market Growth

Rising emphasis of key players on developing advanced flow cytometry products that offer ease in operability, improved workflows, and quick data reading.Owing to the rapid developments in cytometry instruments, the adoption of flow cytometers for therapeutic conducting and monitoring cancer diagnosis is surging, which propels the growth of the market.



For instance, in 2018, Merck KGaA launched its new Cell Stream benchtop flow cytometry system, which is a compressed, customizable flow cytometer that uses a camera for detection. With this launch, the company has extended its product line in flow cytometers.

Market Segmentation

The global flow cytometry in the oncology market is segmented into component, technology, indication, application, end user, and company.Based on components, the market is divided into assays & kits, instruments, reagents & consumables, and software.



Based on technology, the market is divided into cell-based and bead-based.Based on indication, the market is divided into hematological malignancies and solid tumors.



Based on application, the market is divided into translational research and clinical applications.Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals & clinics, diagnostic laboratories, academic & research institutions, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to rising incidences of cancer and rising advancements in technology in the country.

Market Players

Agilent Technologies, Inc., Apogee Flow Systems Ltd., Becton, Dickinson and Company, bioAffinity Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Bio-Techne Corporation, Cytognos, S.L., Danaher Corporation, Miltenyi Biotec BV & Co. KG, and Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global flow cytometry in the oncology market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market, By Component:

o Assays & Kits

o Instruments

o Reagents & Consumables

o Software

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market, By Technology:

o Cell-Based

o Bead Based

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market, By Indication:

o Hematological Malignancies

o Solid Tumors

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market, By Application:

o Translational Research

o Clinical Applications

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market, By End User:

o Hospitals & Clinics

o Diagnostic Laboratories

o Academic & Research Institutions

o Others

• Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Global Flow Cytometry in Oncology Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474218/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________