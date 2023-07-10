Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
July 10, 2023, 16.15 EET
Managers' Transactions
__
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell
Position: Chief Financial Officer
Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp
LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 35436/5/4
__
Transaction date: 2023-07-10
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION
Transaction details
1): Volume: 231 Unit price: 29.25 EUR
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 231 Volume weighted average price: 29.25 EUR
For further information, please contact:
Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505