Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

Mariehamn, FINLAND


Bank of Åland Plc
Managers' Transactions
July 10, 2023, 16.15 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell
Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 35436/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-07-10
Outside a trading venue
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009001127
Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details

1): Volume: 231 Unit price: 29.25 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 231 Volume weighted average price: 29.25 EUR

For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505