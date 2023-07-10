Bank of Åland Plc: Managers' Transactions (Eurell)

English Swedish





Bank of Åland Plc

Managers' Transactions

July 10, 2023, 16.15 EET

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Jan-Gunnar Eurell

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Ålandsbanken Abp

LEI: 7437006WYM821IJ3MN73

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 35436/5/4

Transaction date: 2023-07-10

Outside a trading venue

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009001127

Nature of transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

Transaction details



1): Volume: 231 Unit price: 29.25 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1):



Volume: 231 Volume weighted average price: 29.25 EUR



For further information, please contact:

Peter Wiklöf, Managing Director and Chief Executive, tel +358 40 512 7505