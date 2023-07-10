New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "AI in Operating Room Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474216/?utm_source=GNW



The global AI in the operating room market is anticipated to observe impressive growth during the forecast period 2023-2027.The major factors include the increasing prevalence of fatal chronic diseases, rising adoption of advanced Technology, and increase in the number of surgeries conducted are driving the growth of the market globally.



The operating room is a facility where surgical interventions and procedures are done to treat patients with various physiological and pathological conditions.It is a safe, sterile environment and inert room to perform surgeries.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are rising investments by governments, increasing initiatives by key players, a rise in the geriatric population, a rise in patients’ preference for minimally invasive surgeries, a large patient pool, presence of better healthcare services. Also, increasing mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions among the market participants are fueling the growth of the market.

Increasing the Fatal Chronic Diseases and Rise in Geriatric Population

Rising occurrences of fatal chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, heart strokes, and others are driving the growth of the market.Nowadays, people are becoming prone to various diseases because of their unhealthy choices, consumption of alcohol, smoking, and sedentary lifestyles, which, in turn, bolster the growth of the market.



The rising number of cases of surgeries is surging the market growth globally.Also, the elderly generation is prone to these diseases, which bolsters the growth of the market.



According to WHO, Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) are the foremost cause of death worldwide. In 2019, 17.9 million deaths were recorded from cardiovascular diseases, which is 32% of global deaths. Out of these, 85% were due to stroke and heart attack.

Rising Demand for Technological Advanced Solutions

Over the last few years, the dependency on conventional and outdated procedures has been reduced, as these methods had medical errors, high administration costs, and readmission rates, due to which the healthcare costs were high.Rapid advancements in robotics and medical visualization technologies in the healthcare sector are propelling the growth of the market.



There is a rise in the adoption of AI-enabled technologies or surgeries over conventional methods as they are benefiting the healthcare sector.This is attributed to the benefits such as they are minimally invasive, quick recovery, quite effective, safe to use, smaller scars, and reduced inflammation.



Thus, these factors are impelling the growth of the market. A study involving 379 orthopedic patients observed that the AI-assisted robotic method resulted in five times fewer complications than operating alone.

Growing Government Initiatives Foster the Market Growth

Governments across the globe are taking several initiatives to modify the healthcare infrastructure, such as rising investments and growing awareness regarding technologies among professionals, bolstering the growth of the market.For instance, the US Federal Government has recognized the importance of sustained and adequate funding for healthcare infrastructure development.



Therefore, the bipartisan PREVENT Pandemics Act of 2022 offers complete financing for public health. Also, growing favorable reimbursement policies and rising investments by key market players are augmenting the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global AI in the operating room market is segmented into components, Technology, indication, application, end user, and company.Based on components, the market is divided into hardware and software-as-a-service (SaaS).



Based on Technology, the market is divided into machine learning, deep learning, natural language processing (NLP), and others.Based on indication, the market is divided into cardiology, orthopedics, urology, gastroenterology, neurology, and others.



Based on application, the market is divided into training, diagnosis, surgical planning & rehabilitation, outcomes & risk analysis, integration & connectivity, and others.Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and others.



In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the rising number of fatal chronic diseases in the country.

Market Players

Activ Surgical, Inc., Brainomix Ltd, Caresyntax, Inc., DeepOR S.A.S, ExplORer Surgical Corp., Holo Surgical Inc., LeanTaaS Inc., Medtronic Plc, Proximie, Scalpel Limited, and Theator Inc. are some of the leading companies operating in the market.



Report Scope:



In this report, global AI in the operating room market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• AI in Operating Room Market, By component:

o hardware

o Software-as-a-Service (SaaS)

• AI in Operating Room Market, By Technology:

o Machine Learning

o Deep Learning

o Natural Language Processing (NLP)

o Others

• AI in Operating Room Market, By indication:

o Cardiology

o Orthopedics

o Urology

o Gastroenterology

o Neurology

o Others

• AI in Operating Room Market, By application:

o Training, Diagnosis

o Surgical Planning & Rehabilitation

o Outcomes & Risk Analysis

o Integration & Connectivity

o Others

• AI in Operating Room Market, By End User:

o Hospitals

o Ambulatory Surgery Centers

o Others

• AI in Operating Room Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

o Europe & CIS

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Spain

Italy

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Turkey

Egypt



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in AI in Operating Room Market



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474216/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________