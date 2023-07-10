New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Heating Pad Market – Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competition, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474213/?utm_source=GNW

The global heating pad market size is anticipated to project robust growth in the forecast period due to increasing usage in restoring flexibility and reducing stiffness, long working hours, and increasing sports injuries, etc. Using technologically advanced heating pads is a prominent trend anticipated to affect new product launches throughout the projected period.

A heating pad is a pad that is used to warm up portions of the body to relieve discomfort.Localized heat induces blood vessels in that area to widen, increasing circulation to the targeted tissue.



Heating pads have numerous advantages and applications for relieving aches, pains, cramps, and muscle stiffness.Heating pads are therapy pad that encourages regular circulation throughout the body.



When dealing with an injury, heating pads are an excellent technique to alleviate muscle or joint pain. For moderate to severe pain, infrared heating pads penetrating deeper into muscles is an excellent alternative.

Another advantage of heating pads is their portability; they may be used at almost any place if batteries or a power source are available. Users can adjust the level of heat required to relieve the condition they are treating.

Gemstone additions to heating pads provide an additional benefit.The body can experience unique advantages when gemstones are heated.



These jewels give off damaging negative ions that balance out positive ions in the atmosphere, preventing customers from getting sick.Additionally, negative ions can relieve headaches, facilitate relaxation, and improve the chances of falling asleep.



However, one more significant advantage of gemstone heating pads is that they emit far infrared heat.The kind of heat customers experience from the sun is far infrared heat.



Far infrared heating pads have the key advantage of penetrating the body more deeply than conventional heating pads, which only heat the skin. This heat might help to reduce discomfort throughout the customer’s body. Thus, infrared heat therapy will help in boosting the sales of the heating pad market.

Thermotherapy can be used to cure a variety of pains, but those are the most prevalent and simple to treat.Customers must, however, keep in mind that heating should not be used to treat severe pain.



For the treatment of appendicitis pain or second-degree burns, ice therapy is far more appropriate than heat therapy.

Companies are launching various products to capture the market and boost the heating pad industry’s growth.Sunbeam, a heat treatment product provider, has introduced the GoHeat Cordless Heating Pad to assist in reducing pain and cure tight muscles at home.



The new portable device produces hotter and faster heat that one may experience in only 30 seconds without needing to be near a wall outlet.Heat has been clinically proven to treat muscle strain and stress pain.



Sunbeam is making it easier to get customized pain relief whenever and wherever people need it.

Another example is the BodyMed Digital Moist Heating Pad, which features a number of benefits, including fast heating, the ability to maintain high temperatures, general usability, and automatic shut-off.The BodyMed had one of the fastest ramp-up periods among the tested items, taking an average of roughly 12 minutes to reach its peak temperature, according to data gathered during testing in the open air.



This heating pad also maintained its high temperatures after reaching its peak; it only dropped by a little over a degree.

However, some pregnant women worry about using heating pads since a high body temperature can harm the unborn child. The temperature of the infant may also rise as the mother’s body temperature does.

Reduced Physical Activity and Sedentary Lifestyle Will Fuel the Market Growth

A hectic lifestyle and decreased physical activity, and unhealthy eating habits all contribute to an increase in health-related problems.According to research, obesity and a sedentary lifestyle contribute to a high prevalence of chronic pain.



For instance, Globally, one in every five children and adolescents is overweight, obesity affects 13% of all persons worldwide, and overweight individuals account for 39% of the global adult population.Clinical trials and research have shown that heat therapy can effectively relieve pain, anxiety, nausea, and heart rate in people suffering from various chronic health issues.



Due to the widespread use of heating pads among working and obese populations, the market in North America is predicted to maintain a sizable market share throughout the forecasted period. The need for heating pads in densely populated growing nations like India, China, Japan, South Korea, and other South Asian Countries is likely to propel the Asia Pacific market to significant growth.

Increasing Sports Injuries Will Fuel the Market Growth

Treating sports injuries with a heating pad was an old method of delivering first aid to athletes or sportspeople.For instance, in the United States, about 30 million children and teenagers participate in organized sports.



More than 3.5 million injuries occur each year, resulting in some participation time loss. Sports-related injuries account for nearly one-third of all childhood injuries. Sprains and strains are by far the most common injuries. Supplying heat dilates the nerves in the body area instantaneously and encourages a good supply of blood, easing the pain and offering instant relief. Furthermore, heat application has proven helpful in treating previous sports injuries over an extended period. A heating pad is simple and can be used directly on the site of an injury. Thus, all these factors will boost the heat therapy pad market growth.

Need for Restoring Flexibility Will Fuel The Market Growth

Heating pads are becoming more popular because they increase the passage of oxygen and nutrients to the muscles, which aids in muscle recovery.Thermotherapy is becoming increasingly popular due to its multiple benefits to the human body.



Heat applied via a heating pad enhances blood flow within the vessels.For instance, the duration of heat application is determined by the nature and severity of the damage.



Short durations of 15 to 20 minutes are sufficient for minor back stress, but longer durations of up to 30 minutes may be indicated for persistent disorders or acute pain.This aids in the relaxation of tense muscles, the restoration of body movement, and the reduction of discomfort.



Heat also helps to relieve stiffness once the pain has subsided.

The global heating pad market is segmented based on product type, end-user, distribution channel, and competitive landscape. Based on product type, the market is segmented into microwave, electric, water, and others (chemical, infrared, etc.). The market is further divided into residential and commercial, based on end-user. On the basis of distribution channels, the market is fragmented into hypermarkets/ supermarkets, pharmacies/ drug stores, general stores, online, and others (direct sales and distributor/dealers, etc.).

Company Profiles

Conair Corporation, Sunbeam Products, Inc, Walgreen Co., Dongguan Yongqi Electric Heat Products Co. Ltd, Bruder Healthcare Company (Thermalon), Bear Down Brands, LLC (Pure Enrichment), Compass Health Brands (Carex), Beurer GmbH, Chattanooga Medical Supply, Inc. and BodyMed. They are among the major market players in the global heating pad market.



