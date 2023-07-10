New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ski Equipment Market– Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F." - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474212/?utm_source=GNW

Segmented By Product Type (Ski Poles, Ski Boots/Snowboard Boots, Ski Snowboards, Ski Bindings, Ski Clothing and Others (Helmet, Gloves, Googles)). By Application (Nordic Skiing, Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding Skiing, Telemark Skiing), By End Use (Men, Women and Kids), By Distribution Channels (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Sport Shops, Online, Others (Direct Sales, Distributors & Dealers), By Region, Competition



The global ski equipment market is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.Skiing is becoming more popular among outdoor sports as people are becoming more aware of its many types of ski versions, including alpine skiing, nordic skiing, and snowboarding skiing.



In addition, a booming tourism sector is encouraging consumers to engage in winter activities such as skiing, boosting market growth worldwide.

Skiing is a winter activity in which individuals use skis to go over snow.The global ski equipment market is expected to grow faster owing to increasing initiatives encouraging participation and engagement in skiing activities.



For instance, according to the National Bureau of Statistics of China, the 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in Beijing attracted 300 million athletes to ice and snow sports, which is expected to boost the demand for global ski equipment market throughout the coming years.

Some of the major ski equipment industry trends include rising customer demand for snow-related activities, a growing tourism industry, particularly in developing countries, and developed infrastructure for snow sports like skiing, etc.These factors are expected to create lucrative opportunities for market participants during the forecast period.



For instance, in 2022, Gigi Hadid launched a new Ski Lodge line for the knitwear brand Guest in Residence, improving ski resorts’ infrastructure. Thus, these favorable trends and development in the market are anticipated to expand the scope of the global ski equipment market during the forecast period.

Skiing is a popular recreational activity in nations such as the U.S. and Canada, contributing to the expansion. In 2021, there were 10.5 million active snowboarders and skiers in the United States. For instance, there are 224 athletes representing the United States at the Olympics in Beijing and 217 athletes from Canada, which will increase the market demand in the upcoming years. Additionally, expanding outdoor & recreational activity trends, such as promotional campaigns related to ice skiing and surfing activities by the numerous ice resorts of the population, are projected to promote market expansion.

However, it is projected that increasing numbers of skiing and surfing accidents may impede market expansion. Additionally, the COVID-19 lockdown adversely affected the market demand, which has temporarily slowed consumer interest in different travel & tourism activities and slowed the market growth.

Growing Safety Concerns Among Consumers Boosting the Market Growth

The relevance of wearing ski equipment is expected to drive market expansion during the forecast period owing to increased awareness of skiing-related injuries such as shoulder sprains, head injuries, fractures, knee injuries, and dislocations.On account of growing worries over skiing-related injuries, there is expected to be an increase in knowledge regarding the use of helmets and other ski equipment in the years to come.



According to the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, using a helmet while snowboarding or skiing can prevent 45% of head injuries in adults and 54% in kids under 15. The need for skiing equipment will be driven in the future by various skiing ports and facilities.

New Product Launches Drive the Market Growth

New product launches and technical advancements create an opportunity for market expansion during the forecast period.Ski equipment manufacturers are increasingly concentrating on creating and releasing products to meet consumers’ growing needs and preferences.



As a result, each of these factors is helping the ski equipment industry grow at a significant pace.Also, in order to fulfill the growing demand, major industry players are focusing on developing and expanding existing product lines.



For instance, resort wear brands Shivan & Narresh entered the ski apparel market in 2022 by introducing their new men’s and women’s clothing line, "Farrago." Similarly, the TRU-Kii, an emerging ski industry brand, launched an innovative Ski Travel System in 2022. The TRU-Kii Ski Travel System is created to store and transport a group’s or family’s ski equipment. Additionally, Snowinn, the online ski and snowboard store of the Tradeinn group, offers ski clothing, ski pants, and snow boots for all varieties of skiing, including ski mountaineering, cross-country skiing, ski alpine, snowboarding, Nordic skiing, Telemark skiing, and skiing for beginners. It is expected that the global ski equipment market will grow during the forecast period.

In 2022, INDIGO VOGGLE unveiled a new winter collection of ski equipment, which consisted of products such as ski helmets.The newly created ski helmet, with the combination of snow goggles and a helmet visor, provides a 230-degree field of vision, setting new standards for comfort and safety.



The design gets rid of uncomfortable pressure points.The polycarbonate double lens structure has an intelligently integrated ventilation system for excellent anti-fog capabilities and clear seeing.



Moreover, as the number of women participating in various sports has constantly increased, market participants in the ski equipment industry are offering ski equipment made exclusively for women, which will further increase the market demand.

Increasing Adventurous Sports Among Youth Boosting the Market Growth

The market will expand as kids become more aware of sports that provide an exciting and adventurous experience, such as skiing.Skiing requires various ski gear, including ski boots, poles, apparel, and snowboards.



Owing to the commercialization of the activity and the smooth & secure experience of the sport with different types of ski equipment, the market for ski equipment is expected to witness an increase in demand. Additionally, stress from the workplace and a hectic lifestyle has also led to a rise in spending on leisure activities, which is expected to drive the market for global ski equipment during the forecast years.

According to a survey by the Cross-Country Ski Areas Association in 2021, which included 1,239 respondents from the United States and Canada, 98% of respondents planned to go cross-country skiing in 2021–2022, and 41% had already bought season passes.The majority of these skiers (61%) accomplish alone, followed by 44% of skiers who go with their spouses, 41% of skiers who are accompanied by friends, 20% of skiers who join with kids, and 16% of skiers with dogs.



Also, the majority of skiers were observed to practice during the week as opposed to the weekends.

Following that, 34% purchase equipment, and 34% purchase cross-country-specific apparel.Most intend to buy equipment in-store from a retailer, as well as apparel and equipment from retailers, but approximately one-fourth of apparel sales will be made online from retailers.



Since people prefer online purchases, companies are increasing their presence on online platforms to expand their consumer reach. These factors are anticipated to further boost market growth.

Market Segmentation

The ski equipment market is segmented based on product type, application, end-use, distribution channel, and region.Based on product type, the market is divided into ski poles, ski boots/snowboard boots, ski snowboards, ski bindings, ski clothing, and others (helmets, gloves, googles).



Based on application, the market is divided into Nordic skiing, alpine skiing, snowboarding skiing, and telemark skiing.Based on end use, the market is divided into men, women, and kids.



Based on distribution channels, the market is fragmented into hypermarkets/supermarkets, specialty stores, sports shops, online, and others (direct sales, distributors & dealers).

Company Profiles

Decathlon America LLC, Black Diamond Equipment Ltd, Fischer Sports GmbH, Groupe Rossignol, Tecnica Group S.p.A., The Burton Corporation, Amer Sports Corporation, Icelantic LLC, Coalition Snow, and Helly Hansen AS are among the major market players in the global platform that lead the market growth of the global ski equipment market.

Market Development

In 2022, The INDIGO ski label and the famous ski destination St.Moritz formed an exciting new partnership.



This collaboration was aimed at raising awareness of both brands among their respective target consumers and strengthening them.



Report Scope:



In this report, the global ski equipment market has been segmented into the following categories, in addition to the industry trends, which have also been detailed below:

• Global Ski Equipment Market, By Product Type:

o Ski Poles

o Ski Boots/Snowboard Boots

o Ski Snowboards

o Ski Bindings

o Ski Clothing

o Others

• Global Ski Equipment Market, By Application:

o Nordic Skiing

o Alpine Skiing

o Snowboarding Skiing

o Telemark Skiing

• Global Ski Equipment Market, By End Use:

o Men

o Women

o Kids

• Global Ski Equipment Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

o Specialty Stores

o Sport Shops

o Online

o Others

• Global Ski Equipment Market, By Region:

o North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

o Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Vietnam

o Europe

France

Germany

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Netherlands

o South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

o Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

South Africa

UAE

Turkey



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the global ski equipment market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

