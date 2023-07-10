Veterinary Orthotics-Prosthetics Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.5% to hit a worth of US$ 164.2 Million by the year 2033 end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global veterinary orthotics-prosthetics market size is anticipated to thrive at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2023 to 2033. The veterinary orthotics-prosthetics share is projected to surpass US$ 66.5 Million in 2023 and is likely to attain a valuation of US$ 164.2 Million by 2033.



Pet ownership has significantly increased throughout the world, and many individuals now view their pets as important members of their families. Further, the growing trend of pet humanization greatly influences market growth. As the relationship between people and their pets deepens, there is an increasing need for cutting-edge medical care, such as orthotics and prosthetics, to enhance the quality of life for animals that have mobility problems.

Animal orthotics and prosthetics are now widely available, and both pet owners and veterinarians are becoming increasingly aware of their advantages. Many individuals are learning about the alternatives for enhancing their pets' mobility and general well-being as information becomes widely available via the internet, social media, and veterinary conferences.

Recent developments in veterinary medicine include the development of cutting-edge orthotic and prosthetic devices specially designed for animals. These devices are now comfortable, technologically sophisticated, and capable of treating a variety of musculoskeletal ailments and disorders in animals.

The design and utility of veterinary orthotics and prosthetics have been substantially improved by ongoing developments in materials, manufacturing methods, and 3D printing technology. These developments enable accurate and personalized devices, better fitting, and increased durability, which stimulates market growth.

As a specialized field of veterinary medicine, veterinary rehabilitation has grown in popularity in recent years. To assist animals in recovering and being rehabilitated following operations, injuries, or chronic diseases, rehabilitation centers and clinics are increasingly providing a variety of treatments, including orthotics and prosthetics.

Market growth has been promoted by the use of orthotics and prosthetics in rehabilitation programs. Furthermore, customized and unique orthotic and prosthetic solutions are becoming progressively high in demand in animal healthcare.

Each animal has distinct anatomical features and functional needs, and customized gadgets may fit the animal better and optimize the benefits for that particular species. Custom device manufacturing is becoming feasible and economical, which is fostering industry growth.

Recent Developments Observed:

Thomas Jefferson University researchers developed prosthetic artificial limbs for all kinds of animals with wounds and congenital ailments in August 2022. The prosthetic artificial limbs were produced using 3D printing technology.

In February 2022, a fifth-year veterinary medicine student at Poland's Wroclaw University of Environmental and Life Sciences created customized prostheses for disabled animals using the Zortrax Inventure 3D printer.

The HandicappedPets.com-owned company Walkin' Pets announced the launch of a new ortho branch in June 2022. The Walkin' Pets braces are now offered in four distinct types, including knee (stifle brace), elbow, carpal, and hock (tarsal).

In April 2022, Animal Orthocare stated that it is going to begin selling fit paws, a brand that is part of the Paw Prosper family that specializes in high-end canine rehabilitation and training gear.

Key Companies Profiled in this Market:

OrthoPets LLC

Animal Ortho Care

Anchor Orthotics & Prosthetics

Animal Care Castle Rock OrthoPets Castle Rock

Appletree Orthotics Services Ltd.

Animal Orthocare

Avondale Veterinary Healthcare Complex OrthoPets Iowa

Buddy Braces

Dogs in Motion Canine Rehabilitation OrthoPets Australia

Equisport Medicine OrthoPets Washington

HandicappedPets.com

Hanger Clinic

Holistvet OrthPets South Africa

J.G. McGiness Prosthetics & Orthotics

K-9 Orthotics and Prosthetics



Key Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Braces

Stifle Braces

Carpal/Tarsal Braces

Hip Braces

Contracture Bracing

Deformity Braces

Prosthetics

Others

By End-user:

Veterinary Hospitals

Prosthetics Clinics

Rehabilitation Center

Others

