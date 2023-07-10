AI in Fintech Market Revenues to Reach USD 49.43 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ AI in Fintech Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 42.83 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.91% during the forecast period.



Financial firms were early adopters of relational databases and mainframe computers. Artificial Intelligence (AI) enhances results by applying methods derived from the aspects of human intelligence at an extensive scale. For a long time, the computational arms race has revolutionized fintech companies. Revolutionary technologies, such as AI, neural networks, machine learning, Big Data Analytics, and evolutionary algorithms, have permitted computers to crunch diverse and deep datasets.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 42.83 billion Market Size (2028) USD 49.43 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 2.91% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The ability of AI to process massive amounts of information about customers. Increased government investments.

Who are the Top Companies in the AI in Fintech Market?



With numerous market players, the global AI in the Fintech market is fragmented. Diverse acquisitions and collaborations of significant companies are also anticipated to occur shortly.

The noteworthy players holding the AI in the Fintech industry are:

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

ComplyAdvantage.com

Narrative Science

Amazon Web Services Inc.

IPsoft Inc.

Next IT Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Onfido

Ripple Labs Inc.

Active.Ai

TIBCO Software (Alpine Data Labs)

Trifacta Software Inc.

Data Minr Inc.

Zeitgold

Sift Science Inc.

Pefin Holdings LLC

Betterment Holdings

WealthFront Inc.

Key Highlights from the AI in Fintech Market Report :

Fraud Detection is Expected to Drive the Market

AI assists in distinguishing rapid and effective ways to detect financial fraud and malpractice. It allows machines to manage enormous datasets accurately. Employing AI for fraud detection has numerous advantages.

The capability to compute rapidly is a well-known benefit of ML and AI. It sets up a grasp of the users’ app usage patterns, such as transaction methods and payments, permitting it to spot anomalies in real-time. It cuts down false positives and allows authorities to focus on more complex issues since it is more efficient than manual techniques.

North America Holds a Significant Market Share

North America is expected to dominate the market studied, owing to the adoption of most AI in Fintech solutions, the dominance of necessary AI software and systems suppliers, and the combined investment by financial institutions into AI projects. Moreover, North America also serves as the business hub for many AI Fintech firms.

Government initiatives and investments toward ML and AI also drive the market. For instance, according to a recent Stanford University study data, in fiscal year 2022, the US government spent USD 3.3 billion on AI contracts.

What are the Latest Developments in AI in the Fintech Market?

In March 2023, CSI collaborated with Hawk AI to present its newest products, WatchDOG Fraud and WatchDOG AML. The ML and AI models in the products enable an automated and multilayered oversight that monitors, detects, and reports fraudulent activities in real time.

In January 2023, Inscribe raised USD 25 million to combat financial fraud with the help of AI. Via its AI-powered fraud detection, Inscribe analyzes, classifies, and data-matches financial onboarding documents, scrutinizing any inconsistencies between the papers provided and documents recovered.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the AI in Fintech Market Based on Type, Deployment Type, Application, and Geography:

By Type Solutions Services



By Deployment Type Cloud On-premise

By Application Chatbots Credit Scoring Quantitative & Asset Management Fraud Detection Other Applications End-user Verticals (Sports, Entertainment, etc.)

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



