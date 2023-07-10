Mexico Third-party Logistics Market Revenues to Reach USD 33.69 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " 3PL Mexico Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 24.30 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 6.75% during the forecast period.

Third-party logistics companies around the world offer a huge array of services that are related to the logistics of supply chains. These services generally include packing and picking, packaging, order fulfillment, inventory forecasting, and freight forwarding.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 24.30 billion Market Size (2028) USD 33.69 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 6.75% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increase in fragmented and decentralized trade flows. Rise in investment from international pharmaceutical companies.

Who are the Top Companies in the Mexico 3PL Market?

The Mexican 3PL market is highly competitive, with the existence of many players who have made substantial investments in products and manufacturing plants. The complete visibility of goods in transit is a trend that is expected to make operations far more profitable and efficient.

The notable players in the Mexican 3PL market are,

Logistica Accel

CEVA Logistics

DHL Supply Chain

Kuehne Nagel

Penske

Ryder

Schneider

Solistica

Traxion

XPO Logistics

Key Highlights from the Mexico 3PL Market Report :

The Increase in Bilateral Trade is a Result of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)

The United States and Mexico are committed to strengthening critical semiconductor, information and communication supply chains that are based on China and Taiwan.

75% of Mexican and Canadian imports arrived from the United States in the year 2021. This made both the countries the largest export markets of the United States.

Growth in the E-Commerce and Logistics Technology in Mexico

E-commerce technology helps enhance overall service quality, increases capacity, and provides a better understanding of the dynamics of the market.

The e-commerce industry is predicted to expand and penetrate. As a result, the omnichannel will gain relevance, more businesses will enter the ecosystem, and marketplaces will expand.

What are the Latest Developments in the Mexico 3PL Market?

In September 2022, NTA, a new transport application that specializes in providing logistics services to the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors, was acquired by DHL Supply Chain.

In September 2022, V-MODAL, one of the most relevant intermodal marketing companies for Mexican rail services, was acquired by Traxion.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Mexican 3PL Market Based on Services and End Users:

By Services (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Domestic Transportation Management International Transportation Management Value-added Warehousing and Distribution

By End User (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)

Automotive

Consumer and Retail

Energy

Healthcare

Industrial and Aerospace

Technology

Other End User



