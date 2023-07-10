Edge Computing Market Revenues to Reach USD 58.60 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Edge Computing Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 9.17 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 44.90% during the forecast period.
Edge computing means a distributed computing paradigm. This specific paradigm is used to bring data storage and computing together to create a boost in response time. Computing tools around the world are gaining popularity as they are used in different industries for increased productivity and performance.
Report Summary:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size (2023)
|USD 9.17 billion
|Market Size (2028)
|USD 58.60 billion
|CAGR (2023-2028)
|44.90%
|Study Period
|2018-2028
|Fastest Growing Market
|Asia-Pacific
|Largest Market
|North America
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD billion)
|Report Scope
|Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
|Key Market Drivers
|The rise in the augmentation of IoT by 5G operations.
|The beginning of IoT aggregators and service providers offering 5G capable networks.
Who are the Top Companies in the Edge Computing Market?
The edge computing market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature. Presently, the market is populated and dominated by cloud-based IoT vendors like Microsoft, Dell, Google, and Amazon. The vendors’ primary competitive strategies include product/service rollouts and partnerships with industry players.
The most notable players in the global edge computing market are:
- Microsoft Corporation
- Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)
- IBM Corporation
- Huawei Technologies Co. Limited
- Cisco Systems Inc.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
- Juniper Networks Inc.
- Dell Technologies Inc.
- Capgemini Engineering (Capgemini)
- EdgeIQ (MachineShop Inc.)
- ADLINK Technology Inc.
- General Electric Company
- Amazon Web Services Inc.
Key Highlights from the Edge Computing Market Report:
The Telecommunication Sector is Predicted to Grow an Impressive CAGR
- The telecommunications industry is currently in the process of revamping its infrastructure in order to prepare for a smooth 5G transition.
- Edge computing is guaranteed to entirely revamp the telecom networks with the help of 5G and IoT. The huge growth potential of the IoT, reliance on the Internet, and dependence on the cloud are some of the factors pushing telecoms towards edge computing.
Asia-Pacific is Predicted to Grow at the Highest CAGR
- China has had a strong start as far as the adoption of 5G and the edge is concerned. China can also evolve the application of computing technology soon by embracing and incorporating the surveillance culture.
- As per a survey done by GSMA, around 90% of players in the mobile ecosystem consider edge computing as a profitable revenue-generating opportunity in the 5G era.
What are the Latest Developments in the Edge Computing Market?
- In July 2022, Lumen Technologies announced the expansion of its edge computing solutions to Europe. It also made the announcement of investing in its global edge network and, in the process giving businesses a low-latency platform to extend their data-intensive and high-bandwidth applications to the cloud edge.
- In March 2022, AUO and ADLINK Technology Inc. made the announcement that they would be hosting their first joint technology forum for the EMEA region. The forum was going to be virtual in nature.
Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Edge Computing Market Based on Component, End User, and Geography:
- By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
- By End user (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Financial and Banking Industry
- Retail
- Healthcare and Life Sciences
- Industrial
- Energy and Utilities
- Telecommunications
- Other End users
- By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Edge Computing Market Report (2023-2028).
