Edge Computing Market Revenues to Reach USD 58.60 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Edge computing means a distributed computing paradigm. This specific paradigm is used to bring data storage and computing together to create a boost in response time. Computing tools around the world are gaining popularity as they are used in different industries for increased productivity and performance.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.17 billion Market Size (2028) USD 58.60 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 44.90% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The rise in the augmentation of IoT by 5G operations. The beginning of IoT aggregators and service providers offering 5G capable networks.

Who are the Top Companies in the Edge Computing Market?

The edge computing market is highly competitive and fragmented in nature. Presently, the market is populated and dominated by cloud-based IoT vendors like Microsoft, Dell, Google, and Amazon. The vendors’ primary competitive strategies include product/service rollouts and partnerships with industry players.

Microsoft Corporation

Google LLC (Alphabet Inc.)

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co. Limited

Cisco Systems Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Juniper Networks Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Capgemini Engineering (Capgemini)

EdgeIQ (MachineShop Inc.)

ADLINK Technology Inc.

General Electric Company

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Key Highlights from the Edge Computing Market Report :

The Telecommunication Sector is Predicted to Grow an Impressive CAGR

The telecommunications industry is currently in the process of revamping its infrastructure in order to prepare for a smooth 5G transition.

Edge computing is guaranteed to entirely revamp the telecom networks with the help of 5G and IoT. The huge growth potential of the IoT, reliance on the Internet, and dependence on the cloud are some of the factors pushing telecoms towards edge computing.

Asia-Pacific is Predicted to Grow at the Highest CAGR

China has had a strong start as far as the adoption of 5G and the edge is concerned. China can also evolve the application of computing technology soon by embracing and incorporating the surveillance culture.

As per a survey done by GSMA, around 90% of players in the mobile ecosystem consider edge computing as a profitable revenue-generating opportunity in the 5G era.

What are the Latest Developments in the Edge Computing Market?

In July 2022, Lumen Technologies announced the expansion of its edge computing solutions to Europe. It also made the announcement of investing in its global edge network and, in the process giving businesses a low-latency platform to extend their data-intensive and high-bandwidth applications to the cloud edge.

In March 2022, AUO and ADLINK Technology Inc. made the announcement that they would be hosting their first joint technology forum for the EMEA region. The forum was going to be virtual in nature.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Edge Computing Market Based on Component, End User, and Geography:

By Component (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Hardware Software Services

By End user (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Financial and Banking Industry Retail Healthcare and Life Sciences Industrial Energy and Utilities Telecommunications Other End users

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Edge Computing Market Report (2023-2028) .

