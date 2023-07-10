Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Revenues to Reach USD 4.90 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 2.16 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 17.80% during the forecast period.

Collaborative whiteboard software provides a shared design space for simultaneous editing and content sharing. After the COVID-19 pandemic, the world had to adjust to remote working quickly, and the demand for such collaboration tools increased. As many organizations are deciding to stick to remote or hybrid work models, the demand for collaborative whiteboard software is expected to increase further in the coming years.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 2.16 billion Market Size (2028) USD 4.90 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 17.80% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers The growth of remote working. Increased demand for real-time collaboration in organizations.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market?

Even though the market is still in its early stages, the intensity of competitive rivalry is expected to increase in the next five years. Existing companies are actively looking to expand their base. Large enterprises, such as Microsoft, leverage their other enterprise solutions to have a significantly higher user base. Nevertheless, new players are increasing with new features, competitive pricing, and integration into the existing suite of applications.

The significant players in the global collaborative whiteboard software market in 2023 are:

Cisco Systems Inc.

Invisionapp Inc.

Miro

Mural

Eztalks

Explain Everything

Beecanvas

Bluescape

Google Jamboard (Alphabet Inc.)

Microsoft Corporation

Zoom Video Communications

Stormboard

Limnu

Conceptboard

Twiddla

Ziteboard - Overview

Lucidspark

Collaboard

Edrawmind (Wondershare)

Groupmap Technology Pty Ltd

Vizetto

Zira Technologies Inc.

Trello Inc. (Atlassian Corporation PLC)

Figma Inc.

Ayoa (Opengenius Limited)

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Cloud Monitoring Market Report - The global cloud monitoring market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2023, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 19.85%, reaching USD 6.47 billion by 2028.

- The global cloud monitoring market was valued at USD 2.18 billion in 2023, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 19.85%, reaching USD 6.47 billion by 2028. Human Capital Management Software Market Report - The global human capital management software market is valued at 21.8 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 7.6% over the next five years to become a USD 33.4 billion market by 2028.

Key Highlights from the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Report :

Remote Working Becoming the Norm

Remote working has become a growing trend worldwide. To make it work, organizations need proper collaboration tools.

Collaborative whiteboard software increases productivity by providing up-to-date information and allowing knowledge sharing. Feedback is always instant.

Proper scheduling also helps organizations reduce wasted work time and increase overall productivity.

North America to Witness Increased Market Share

North America adapted quite seamlessly to remote and hybrid work cultures. IT spending in the region is expected to increase as businesses are investing in collaboration platforms.

The region is also witnessing innovations, mergers, and acquisitions among major companies.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market?

In December 2022, Apple announced that the company launched Freeform, which includes the latest versions of iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. Users of Freeform may see, share, and discuss in one location without worrying about layouts or page widths by organizing and aesthetically organizing material on a flexible canvas.

In November 2022, Miro announced the launch of several new functions and a collection of connectors to improve the collaborative visual experience for its 45 million users.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Based on Operating System, Deployment Mode, Organization Size, End-user Vertical, and Geography.

Operating System (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Windows and Web iOS Android

Deployment Mode (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) On-premise Cloud

Organization Size (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Large Enterprises Small and Medium Enterprises

End-user Vertical (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) BFSI Healthcare Education IT and Telecommunications Other End-user Verticals

Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Collaborative Whiteboard Software Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Scalable Software-defined Networking Market Report - The global scalable software-defined networking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.75% over the next five years.

- The global scalable software-defined networking market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.75% over the next five years. China Co-working Office Spaces Market Report - The Chinese co-working office spaces market is anticipated to record a CAGR of more than 5% over the next five years.

- The Chinese co-working office spaces market is anticipated to record a CAGR of more than 5% over the next five years. Asia-Pacific Interior Design Software Market Report - The APAC interior design software market is expected to grow from USD 1.05 billion in 2023 to USD 1.79 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 11.10% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the competitive landscape of the industry.

Attachment