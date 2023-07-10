Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Revenues to Reach USD 7.92 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 4.68 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 11.07% during the forecast period.

Synthetic aperture radar, or SAR, is a radar technology that can create detailed images of objects or landscapes with higher spatial resolution than conventional radars. It finds applications in military, defense, monitoring, exploration, and other fields. SAR systems and data are expected to be in high demand due to innovations in drones and navigation systems for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 4.68 billion Market Size (2028) USD 7.92 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 11.07% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Increased demand for monitoring oil inventories. Revised regulations for licensing private remote sensing space systems.

Who are the Top Companies in the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market?

The market is moderately fragmented and has relatively moderate product differentiation. There are several international and regional synthetic aperture radar companies in the global space. These companies are heavily investing in maintaining their distinct competitive advantage using strategic collaborations and acquisitions.

The most significant players in the global synthetic aperture radar market in 2023 are:

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Airbus SE

Aselsan AS

BAE Systems PLC

Cobham PLC (Advent)

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems Inc.

L3Harris Technologies

IMSAR LLC

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Leonardo SpA

Maxar Technologies Ltd

MetaSensing Group

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Raytheon Company

Saab AB

SAR AERO

SRC Inc.

Thales Group

Key Highlights from the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Report :

Growing Demand in Military & Defense Applications

Synthetic aperture radars are used in various military applications, including battlefield surveillance, weapon guidance, and mission planning.

Missile-born SAR offers high-precision targeting. On the ground, SAR systems are majorly adopted for fire control and accuracy control of weapons, intelligence, and reconnaissance missions.

Significant Growth in North America

The defense budget of the United States is the largest in the world, and it is increasing each year. Contracts worth millions of dollars have been awarded to companies for moving target recognition projects.

Canada is prioritizing satellite imaging using SAR for research, innovation, and economic growth.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market?

In May 2022, ICEYE partnered with the European Space Agency to provide flood information to Copernicus Emergency Services.

In November 2022, Synspective and Geo Climate Risk Solutions Pvt. Ltd (GCRS) partnered for SAR-based analysis solutions for critical infrastructure and mining industries in India and South Asia.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Based on Application and Geography

By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Military and Defense Monitoring and Exploration Other Applications

By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Synthetic Aperture Radar Market Report (2023-2028) .

