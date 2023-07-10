Printed Signage Market Revenues to Reach USD 42.18 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Printed Signage Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 41.58 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.19% during the forecast period.

Printed signage is a commonly used form of signage solutions worldwide. It is majorly employed to market and advertise products to attract consumers and expand their knowledge regarding the availability and features through billboards and backlit displays, among others. Cost-effectiveness is the most important factor that boosts the growth of the market. Low investments are required to deploy these signs. They have a longer lifespan which helps the printed signage market to survive the intense competition from emerging digital signage.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 41.58 billion Market Size (2028) USD 42.18 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 0.19% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Cost-effectiveness and longer lifespan. Ease of deployment.

Who are the Top Companies in the Printed Signage Market?

The global printed signage market is extremely competitive. Several players are currently dominating the market. Owing to the rising demand for printing and technological advancements, companies are strengthening their market presence and growing their business footprint across further markets.

The significant players in the printed signage market are:

Avery Dennison Corporation

Spandex Ltd

IGEPA group GmbH & Co. KG

Orafol Europe GmbH

Identity Group

Lintec Corporation

3A Composites Holding AG

Signs Express

EhKo Sign Industries KFT

Mactac LLLC (Lintec)

Kelly Signs and Graphics

L&H Sign Company Inc.

Other Reports That Might Be of Your Interest:

Digital Signage Media Player Market Report - The digital signage media player market size is estimated at USD 1.794 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

- The digital signage media player market size is estimated at USD 1.794 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 2.77 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 9.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Print Label Market Report - The print label market size is estimated at USD 49.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 59.92 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.09% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

Key Highlights from the Printed Signage Market Report :

Retail Segment Estimated to Hold a Significant Share

Retail signage includes posters, banners, and backdrops, along with pop-up displays and graphics. Signage has always been vital in rapidly communicating messages to viewers and creating an atmosphere and emotion that conveys a brand promise and signposts key structural messages.

With the retail industry concentrating on expanding and investing substantially in advertising and marketing, the printed signage market is expected to grow further. The retail sector is spreading exponentially, aided by the development of e-commerce. While the brick-and-mortar industry commands a significant market share, the growth of e-commerce is comparatively fast-paced.

Asia-Pacific to Hold Major Share

The APAC region is observing innovations for expanding the selection of signage printers with an advanced and sophisticated design for businesses. The sector has arisen as the channel that facilitates companies to steadily reach a large audience in China.

Earlier, spray-painted posts and road signs were China's two basic forms of signage advertising. With advances in technology, brands can reach their target Chinese demographic more engagingly and contextually with appropriate messaging.

What are the Latest Developments in the Printed Signage Market?

In March 2023, 3A Composites Holding AG developed CRYLUXre and PERSPEXre acrylic sheet materials made by utilizing 100% reused methyl methacrylate (rMMA) obtained from PMMA scraps and waste.

In April 2022, Epson participated in ISA International Sign Expo in Atlanta. It uncovered its latest advancements in comprehensive technology conceived for the sign, graphics, and visual arts community, incorporating Epson SureColor R-Series and V-Series.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Printed Signage Market Based on Type, Print Technology, End-user Vertical, Application, and Geography:

By Type Banner and Backdrop Corporate Graphics, Exhibitions, and Trade Shows Backlit Displays Pop Display Billboards Other Signage Types

By Print Technologies Screen Inkjet Sheetfed Other Print Technologies

By End-user Vertical BFSI Retail Transportation and Logistics Healthcare Other End-user Verticals (Sports, Entertainment, etc.)

By Application Indoor Outdoor

By Geography North America United States Canada Europe United Kingdom Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Thailand Rest of Asia-Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Printed Signage Market Report (2023-2028) .

Mordor Intelligence constantly tracks industry trends. Some relevant market reports from the analysts that might be of interest to you:

Vietnam Digital Signage Market Report - The Vietnamese digital signage market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.12% over the next five years.

- The Vietnamese digital signage market is expected to record a CAGR of 10.12% over the next five years. Flexographic Printing Market Report – The flexographic printing market size is expected to grow from USD 190.28 billion in 2023 to USD 221.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period (2023-2028).

– The flexographic printing market size is expected to grow from USD 190.28 billion in 2023 to USD 221.95 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 3.13% during the forecast period (2023-2028). Screen Print Label Market Report - The screen print label market is expected to reach a CAGR of 2.12% over the next five years.

About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a market intelligence and advisory firm. At Mordor Intelligence, we believe in predicting butterfly effects that have the potential to change or significantly impact market dynamics.

Our market research reports are comprehensive and provide exclusive data, facts and figures, trends, and the industry’s competitive landscape.

Attachment