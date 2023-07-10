Discrete Semiconductor Market Revenues to Reach USD 43.13 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Discrete Semiconductor Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 43.13 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.05% during the forecast period.



The discrete semiconductor market is being driven by the cumulative need to manage power across electronics and miniaturization. Significant characteristics, such as safety, infotainment, navigation, and fuel efficiency in the automotive components, and security, automation, solid-state lighting, transportation, and energy management in industrial components are anticipated to fuel the market studied. Market players are also developing new solutions in the power module segment to expand their presence and increase market share.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 43.02 billion Market Size (2028) USD 43.13 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 0.05% Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market Asia-Pacific Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers New solutions being introduced in the power module segment Growing need to manage power across electronics and miniaturization.

Who are the Top Companies in the Discrete Semiconductor Market?



With numerous semiconductor manufacturers, the global discrete semiconductor market is highly fragmented. Market players are constantly investing in products and technology to prevent environmental hazards and promote sustainable environmental growth. They are also buying other companies to enhance their market share.

The noteworthy players in the discrete semiconductor industry are:

ABB Ltd

On Semiconductor Corporation (Fairchild Semiconductor)

Infineon Technologies AG

STMicroelectronics NV

Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation

NXP Semiconductors NV (To be Acquired by Qualcomm)

Diodes Incorporated

Nexperia BV

D3 Semiconductor LLC

Eaton Corporation PLC

Hitachi Ltd

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Fuji Electric Corp.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd

Vishay Intertechnology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

ROHM Co. Ltd

Microsemi Corporation (Microchip Technology)

Qorvo Inc.

Cree Inc.

General Electric Company

Littelfuse Inc.

United Silicon Carbide Inc.

Key Highlights from the Discrete Semiconductor Market Report :

Automotive Segment is Expected to Drive the Market

Automotive relevance is driving most of the demand for discrete semiconductors, exclusively for power transistors and rectifiers. Conventional cars have been using 12-V battery systems since the 1950s. However, currently, they cannot handle the substantial electronic loads of next-generation vehicles, creating the need for power efficiency.

Autonomous driving and EVs are demanding higher-performance microcontrollers and microprocessors, with more competent, high-power MOSFETS, for power management and battery monitoring systems.

The Americas Hold a Significant Market Share

The booming consumer electronics industry in the region is one crucial factor driving the growth of the market. According to the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), the US technology retail revenues are anticipated to reach USD 485 billion in 2023.

Furthermore, emergent technologies like IoT have created a new wave of innovation in the semiconductor industry. A strengthening number of electronic devices, from laptops to thermostats, are becoming connected each year in the Americas, allowing for more sophisticated communication and coordination between them and their users.

What are the Latest Developments in the Discrete Semiconductor Market?

In October 2022, Infineon Technologies created CoolMOS PFD7 high-voltage MOSFET family to respond to current market demands for improved form factors and energy-efficient products.

In January 2022, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. launched two new n-channel TrenchFET MOSFETs: 60 V SiJH600E and 80 V SiJH800E. These enhance power density, efficiency, and board-level reliability in telecom and industrial uses by merging ultra-low on-resistance with a high-temperature operation to +175 °C and high continuous drain current handling.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Discrete Semiconductor Market Based on Construction Type, End-user Vertical, and Geography:

By Construction Type MOSFET - By Material Si MOSFET SiC MOSFET MOSFET - By End User Consumer Electronics Medical Automotive Computing and Storage Industrial Network and Telecom Other End Users IGBT - Overview and Market Estimates Automotive Energy (Production and Distribution) Transportation Industrial Commercial Bipolar Transistor Thyristor Rectifier Other Types (Junction Gate Field Effect Transistor (JFET), GaN HEMT, Triacs, Varactor Diodes, TVS Diodes, and Zener Diodes)

By End-user Vertical Automotive Consumer Electronics Communication Industrial Other End-user Verticals

By Geography

Americas

Europe

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Taiwan)

Rest of the World

In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Discrete Semiconductor Market Report (2023-2028) .

