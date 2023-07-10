Printing Inks Market Revenues to Reach USD 20.05 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled "Printing Inks Market Report (2023-2028)," the market is estimated at USD 17.56 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.69% during the forecast period.
Printing inks consist of pigments mixed with oil or varnish. The growing demand from the digital printing industry and packaging and label sectors is boosting the market. The conventional commercial printing industry is experiencing a decline. Bio-based and UV-curable inks are emerging as potential opportunities in the global ink market.
Report Summary:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market Size (2023)
|USD 17.56 billion
|Market Size (2028)
|USD 20.05 billion
|CAGR (2023-2028)
|2.69%
|Study Period
|2018-2028
|Fastest Growing Market
|Middle East & Africa
|Largest Market
|Asia-Pacific
|Forecast Units
|Value (USD billion)
|Report Scope
|Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends
|Key Market Drivers
|Growing demand from the digital printing industry
|Emerging bio-based and UV-curable inks.
Who are the Top Companies in the Global Printing Inks Market?
The global printing inks market is partially consolidated. The top five players are dominating the global market.
The significant players (in no particular order) in the global printing inks market in 2023 are:
- ALTANA
- Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd
- Dow
- Epple Druckfarben AG
- Flint Group
- FUJIFILM Corporation
- Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH
- Sakata Inx Corporation
- Sanchez SA de CV
- SICPA Holding SA
- Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA
- Sun Chemical
- T&K TOKA Corporation
- Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg Co. Ltd
- Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd
- Wikoff Color Corporation
- Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited
- Zeller+Gmelin
Key Highlights from the Global Printing Inks Market Report:
Demand from the Packaging Industry
- The global packaging industry is being driven by population growth and increased spending power in developing regions. Digital printing is revolutionizing the packaging industry, particularly in label production and electrophotography.
- The study indicates that the demand for printing inks from the packaging industry is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.
Growth of the Printing Inks Market in China
- China is the world's largest manufacturing economy and exporter. The country has a significant packaging requirement, leading to a large demand for printing inks.
- The textile industry in China is expanding and contributing to the demand for printing inks. The printing ink industry in Asia-Pacific is being driven by the growth in China.
What are the Latest Developments in the Global Printing Inks Market?
- In January 2022, Sun Chemical acquired SAPICI to strengthen its supply strategy and add more capabilities to its whole array of inks, coatings, and laminating adhesives.
- In January 2022, Encres DUBUIT acquired POLY-INK strengthening its product portfolio by adding conductive inks.
Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Printing Inks Market Based on Type, Process, Application, and Geography.
- By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Solvent-based
- Water-based
- Oil-based
- UV
- UV-LED
- Other Types
- By Process (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Lithographic Printing
- Flexographic Printing
- Gravure Printing
- Digital Printing
- Other Processes
- By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
- Paperboard Containers
- Corrugated Boxes
- Rigid Plastic Containers
- Metal Cans
- Other Rigid Packaging
- Flexible Packaging
- Labels
- Other Packaging
- Rigid Packaging
- Commercial and Publication
- Textiles
- Other Applications
- Packaging
- By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028)
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia & New Zealand
- ASEAN Countries
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Rest of North America
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Russia
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- Asia-Pacific
In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Printing Inks Market Report (2023-2028).
