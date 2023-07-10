Printing Inks Market Revenues to Reach USD 20.05 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled " Printing Inks Market Report (2023-2028) ," the market is estimated at USD 17.56 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 2.69% during the forecast period.

Printing inks consist of pigments mixed with oil or varnish. The growing demand from the digital printing industry and packaging and label sectors is boosting the market. The conventional commercial printing industry is experiencing a decline. Bio-based and UV-curable inks are emerging as potential opportunities in the global ink market.

Report Summary:

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 17.56 billion Market Size (2028) USD 20.05 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 2.69% Study Period 2018-2028 Fastest Growing Market Middle East & Africa Largest Market Asia-Pacific Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Growing demand from the digital printing industry Emerging bio-based and UV-curable inks.





Who are the Top Companies in the Global Printing Inks Market?

The global printing inks market is partially consolidated. The top five players are dominating the global market.

The significant players (in no particular order) in the global printing inks market in 2023 are:

ALTANA

Dainichiseika Color & Chemicals Mfg. Co. Ltd

Dow

Epple Druckfarben AG

Flint Group

FUJIFILM Corporation

Hubergroup Deutschland GmbH

Sakata Inx Corporation

Sanchez SA de CV

SICPA Holding SA

Siegwerk Druckfarben AG & Co. KGaA

Sun Chemical

T&K TOKA Corporation

Tokyo Printing Ink Mfg Co. Ltd

Toyo Ink SC Holdings Co. Ltd

Wikoff Color Corporation

Yip's Chemical Holdings Limited

Zeller+Gmelin

Key Highlights from the Global Printing Inks Market Report :

Demand from the Packaging Industry

The global packaging industry is being driven by population growth and increased spending power in developing regions. Digital printing is revolutionizing the packaging industry, particularly in label production and electrophotography.

The study indicates that the demand for printing inks from the packaging industry is expected to grow rapidly in the coming years.

Growth of the Printing Inks Market in China

China is the world's largest manufacturing economy and exporter. The country has a significant packaging requirement, leading to a large demand for printing inks.

The textile industry in China is expanding and contributing to the demand for printing inks. The printing ink industry in Asia-Pacific is being driven by the growth in China.

What are the Latest Developments in the Global Printing Inks Market?

In January 2022, Sun Chemical acquired SAPICI to strengthen its supply strategy and add more capabilities to its whole array of inks, coatings, and laminating adhesives.

In January 2022, Encres DUBUIT acquired POLY-INK strengthening its product portfolio by adding conductive inks.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Global Printing Inks Market Based on Type, Process, Application, and Geography.

By Type (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Solvent-based Water-based Oil-based UV UV-LED Other Types





By Process (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Lithographic Printing Flexographic Printing Gravure Printing Digital Printing Other Processes





By Application (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Packaging Rigid Packaging Paperboard Containers Corrugated Boxes Rigid Plastic Containers Metal Cans Other Rigid Packaging Flexible Packaging Labels Other Packaging Commercial and Publication Textiles Other Applications





By Geography (Market Size and Forecast based on Value (USD billion), 2018-2028) Asia-Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia & New Zealand​ ASEAN Countries​ Rest of Asia-Pacific



North America United States Canada Mexico Rest of North America



Europe Germany United Kingdom France Italy Russia Spain Rest of Europe



South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Global Printing Inks Market Report (2023-2028) .

