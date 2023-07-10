Social and Emotional Learning Companies Market Revenues to Reach USD 9.21 billion by 2028 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report by Mordor Intelligence

Hyderabad, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Social Emotional Learning Companies Market Report (2023-2028) ,” the market is estimated at USD 9.11 billion in 2023. It is expected to register a CAGR of 0.22% during the forecast period.



SEL is crucial for a complete education. As per a study conducted by CASEL that comprises findings from 213 school-based universal social and emotional learning (SEL) programs, evidence-based SEL programs yield a wide variety of positive outcomes for students. Numerous governments and associations internationally are instrumental in promoting SEL adoption as a part of the core curriculum. For instance, the Federal policy in the United States plays a significant role in establishing conditions that support the statewide and districtwide implementation of SEL so that all students can benefit.

Report Attribute Details Market Size (2023) USD 9.11 billion Market Size (2028) USD 9.21 billion CAGR (2023-2028) 0.22% Study Period 2018-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD billion) Fastest Growing Market Asia-Pacific Largest Market North America Report Scope Market Dynamics, Revenue Forecast and Segmentation, Competitive Landscape and Recent Developments, Market Growth, Future Opportunities, and Trends Key Market Drivers Numerous governments are promoting SEL adoption as a part of the core curriculum. SEL is becoming more necessary with rising mental health and behavioral disorders in children and adolescents.





































Who are the Top Companies in the Social and Emotional Learning Market?

The global social and emotional learning market is moderately fragmented. Several players are currently dominating the market by focusing on expanding their customer base across foreign countries. These businesses leverage strategic collaborative engagements to expand their market share and augment profitability.

The significant players holding the SEL market are:

Emotional ABCs Inc.

EVERFI Inc.

Committee for Children (Second Steps)

The Social Express Inc.

Everyday Speech

Peekapak Inc.

Purpose Prep. (Weld North LLC)

Nearpod Inc.

Aperture Education LLC

Kickboard Inc.

Taproot Learning

Rethink ED

Evolution Labs

Panorama Education

BASE Educational Services Pvt. Ltd

Key Highlights from the Social and Emotional Learning Market Report :

Elementary Schools Segment to Hold a Significant Share

As per a survey from Northwestern University, Iowa, a vast number of educators focus on social and emotional learning. Social Emotional Learning is becoming essential in elementary school classrooms as mental health and behavioral disorders in children and adolescents rise.

The application of Social Emotional Learning aids teachers in fostering students' interest in learning. Teachers can select the best SEL program for their students and classrooms once the need has been identified, guaranteeing that each student's needs are met.

North America to Hold Major Share

As per a National Conference of State Legislatures (NCSL) survey, the growth of kids and teenagers has always been supported by after-school SEL programs. It was found that the region's participants in SEL programs benefit from increased self-awareness, constructive social behavior, limited student discipline initiatives, and amplified participation and achievement.

After the pandemic, since the transition back to the classroom has begun, federal relief funds from the American Rescue Plan are flowing to public K-12 districts, thereby expecting the schools and districts to recommence their focus on prioritizing social and emotional support for educators.

What are the Latest Developments in the Social and Emotional Learning Market?

In May 2022, BYJU’s announced investing USD 200 million over the next two years into its hybrid tuition centers, with ambitious growth goals. It also intends to enroll 2.5 to 3 lakh students in the upcoming years.

In April 2022, Panorama Education launched Panorama for Positive Behavior. This innovative tool for district officials and instructors, accessible on mobile and desktop, aims to increase student performance via positive behavior reinforcement.

Mordor Intelligence has Segmented the Social and Emotional Learning Market Based on Component, End User and Geography:

By Component Solutions Services

By End User Pre-K Elementary School Middle and High Schools

By Geography North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



In a nutshell, the Mordor Intelligence market research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the Social Emotional Learning Companies Market Report (2023-2028) .

