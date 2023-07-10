New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Seaweed Cultivation Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474211/?utm_source=GNW



The global seaweed cultivation market is anticipated to witness a growth of steady CAGR in the forecast period, 2023-2027.This can be ascribed to the increasing adoption of commercial seaweed, rising demand for consuming plant-based products, and growing adoption of advanced technology.



Seaweed is a popular ingredient in various cuisines across the world.It’s the best dietary source of iodine and contains various other vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin K, vitamin B, zinc, and iron, coupled with antioxidants that help to protect cells from damage.



The other factors supporting the market’s growth are the growing demand for healthy and safe foods to maintain overall health and wellness, the increasing seaweed in meat and bakery products, growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of eating seaweed, and increasing seaweed farming practices in urban areas. Moreover, the rise in the research and development activities in the agricultural sector, the growing use of seaweed fertilizers, and the rise in the adoption of various inorganic strategies growth are the contributing factors to the growth of the market.

Growing Adoption of Commercial Seaweed

The surge in demand for seaweed from various industries such as food, biotechnological industrial, medicinal, and others across the world is augmenting the growth of the market.Seaweeds are very nutritious and have various vitamins and minerals.



Seaweed is a source to produce valuable hydrocolloids, which are used as a gelation and thickening agent of food products.Alginate, agar, and carrageenan are the most common macroalgae extracts used for gelling, stabilizing, emulsifying, and thickness agents in different food products like ice cream, jams, fruit juices, and others.



Seaweed has various applications in the therapeutic and pharmaceutical industries.They are used in medicine to treat various diseases such as stomach ailments, heart disease, asthma, cancer, and gallstones.



Thus, bolstering the growth of the market.



Rising Consumer Awareness among the Masses

The increasing awareness about animal welfare has driven people from various nations to opt for vegan diets and plant-based cosmetic products, which are augmenting the growth of the market.Also, plant-based products are gaining popularity across several sectors, such as the food and cosmetic industry, with the evolving perception that plant-based products are safer and healthier compared to animal-originated products.



People are becoming aware of the benefits associated with the consumption of seaweed, such as the presence of antioxidants, iodine, fiber, and protein.Nowadays, people prefer healthy snacks and food, due to which there is a surge in demand for seaweed.



It has a sufficient nutritional value which helps people to fight different diseases such as gut issues, diabetes, and obesity. Macroalgae is a good source of protein and is now widely used to develop plant-based protein alternatives, which is propelling the growth of the market.



Rising Government Initiatives Foster the Market Growth

Seaweed cultivation will go a long way to help the lives of coastal fisher families, particularly fisherwomen, farmers, and entrepreneurs.Several initiatives are taken by governments across the world, such as setting up policies on farms and a rise in funds to support the seaweed industry.



The government is launching different programs to provide better-quality seeds, improve farming techniques, and enhance post-harvest and processing technologies.For instance, the Scottish government has set seaweed cultivation policies to support both employment and the economic well-being of many fragile rural communities across Scotland.



This includes the support and development of traditional aquaculture sectors and possible diversification into other species, such as seaweed cultivation.Therefore, such rising government initiatives to increase seaweed cultivation are projected to drive the growth of the market.



Different businesses are investing in new technologies like direct planting and automated harvesters to produce large amounts of seaweed, which, in turn, propels market growth. For instance, in 2020, Algaia revealed its plan to hasten company growth with new product lines and has made an investment of US$ 2.59 Mn.



Market Segmentation

The global seaweed cultivation market is segmented into type, method of harvesting, form, application, and region.Based on type, the market can be segmented into red seaweeds, brown seaweeds, and green seaweeds.



Based on the method of harvesting, the market can be differentiated into aquaculture or industrial and wild harvesting or traditional.Based on form, the market can be differentiated into liquid, and powder, flakes.



Based on application, the market can be segmented into food & feed, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others. In terms of country, the United States is expected to be a lucrative market in the forecast period due to the growing consumption of plant-based products in the country.



Market Players

Qingdao Seawin Biotech Group Co. Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Groupe Roullier (TIMAC Agro International), E.I. Du Pont de Nemours and Company, Biostadt India Limited, Compo GmbH & Co. KG, Acadian Seaplants Limited, Gelymar SA, and BrandT Consolidated, Inc. are some of the leading players operating in the global seaweed cultivation market.



