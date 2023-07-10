New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Compression Therapy Market- Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2018-2028F," - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474210/?utm_source=GNW



Global Compression Therapy Market is projected to witness impressive growth during the forecast period.One significant factor is the increase in the frequency of vein problems like leg ulcers, deep vein thrombosis, lymphedema, varicose veins, and blood clots.



The global compression therapy market is expanding as more products, particularly stockings, and bandages, are employed to treat the aforementioned illnesses.

Compression therapy can be delivered through various types of products, including compression stockings, bandages, wraps, sleeves, pumps, and garments, among others.Global compression therapy market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular diseases that are associated with venous disorders, as well as an aging population.



The rising prevalence of chronic diseases has led to an increased incidence of venous disorders such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT), chronic venous insufficiency (CVI), and venous leg ulcers.Compression therapy is recognized as an effective non-invasive treatment option for managing these conditions, thereby driving the demand for compression therapy products, thereby supporting the growth of global compression therapy.



Additionally, the growing awareness of the benefits of compression therapy in the management of lymphatic and venous disorders, advancements in compression therapy technologies, and the availability of a wide range of compression therapy products for different body parts and conditions are factors driving the market growth. Benefits Associated with Compression Therapy

Compression therapy helps improve blood flow in the veins by applying external pressure to the affected area.This helps to reduce venous congestion and increase the velocity of blood flow, promoting better circulation.



Improved blood flow can reduce the risk of blood clots, alleviate symptoms of venous insufficiency, and promote healing in venous ulcers.Compression therapy aids in reducing swelling and edema (fluid retention) in the affected area by promoting lymphatic drainage.



The applied pressure helps to improve the transport of lymphatic fluid, which can reduce swelling, alleviate discomfort, and improve the overall appearance of the affected area.Compression therapy can help relieve pain associated with venous and lymphatic disorders.



By reducing venous congestion and edema, compression therapy can help alleviate pain caused by conditions such as varicose veins, lymphedema, and venous ulcers. It can also help reduce discomfort and heaviness in the legs associated with venous insufficiency. Compression therapy has been shown to promote wound healing in patients with venous ulcers. The improved blood flow and reduced swelling associated with compression therapy can help provide a conducive environment for healing, leading to faster wound closure and improved outcomes in patients with venous ulcers.

Compression therapy can be used as a supportive measure during and after certain medical procedures, such as surgery or sclerotherapy for varicose veins.It can help prevent blood clots, reduce post-operative swelling, and promote healing.



Compression therapy is a non-invasive treatment option that does not require any surgical procedures or medications.Compression garments, such as stockings or sleeves, are easy to wear and can be incorporated into a patient’s daily routine without significant disruption, making it a convenient treatment option for the long-term management of venous and lymphatic disorders.



All these benefits associated with compression therapy are expected to drive the growth of the compression therapy market globally.

Growing Number of Orthopedic Procedures

The market is primarily driven by the rising demand for orthopedic surgeries brought on by an increase in accidents and the world’s obese population.The large number of orthopedic surgeries is a result of the growing elderly population’s heightened susceptibility to orthopedic problems.



Additionally, a prevalent vein problem in the elderly population is varicose veins.For instance, a study by the Chicago Vein Institute estimates that by 2022, 50% of Americans over the age of 50 will have varicose veins.



The consumption of the products is increasing as a result of these causes.Additionally, compression is frequently used after orthopedic procedures to minimize swelling, ease pain, and speed up functional recovery.



These advantages are accountable for the related goods’ high usage in the treatment of musculoskeletal problems and their application following orthopedic surgical operations. Hence, the rise in orthopedic procedures is driving the growth of the market.

Increasing Prevalence of Lymphatic Disorders & Venous Illnesses

Globally, the prevalence of lymphatic and venous illnesses is rising quickly.Varicose veins, pregnancy, obesity, past deep vein thrombosis, and immobility are among the risk factors that contribute to the development of these illnesses.



Additionally, conditions including breast cancer, chronic venous insufficiency, and operations cause lymphatic problems.Therefore, rising knowledge of cutting-edge therapies, including compression garments and other gadgets, as well as the rising prevalence of these disorders, will probably fuel market expansion.



For instance, venous leg ulceration, which affects 1.5% of the general population and up to 5% of the elderly, is the most prevalent medical problem in the world, according to an article in Vascular Medicine.

Technological Advancements

Technological advancements are playing a significant role in driving the global compression therapy market.Advancements in materials, design, manufacturing processes, and digital health technologies have led to the development of more effective and user-friendly compression therapy products, enhancing their therapeutic outcomes and patient experience.



Technological advancements have led to the development of advanced materials for compression garments, such as microfibers, spandex, and elastomers.These materials provide improved comfort, breathability, and durability, making compression garments more comfortable and effective in delivering consistent compression levels over extended periods of wear.



Advanced materials also allow for the development of compression garments that are lighter, thinner, and more aesthetically appealing, which can enhance patient compliance and satisfaction.

Technological advancements have enabled the customization of compression garments to fit individual patient needs. 3D printing technology has been used to create customized compression garments that conform to the unique shape and size of the patient’s limb, providing an optimal fit and compression. Customized compression garments offer improved comfort, efficacy, and patient satisfaction, and they are particularly beneficial for patients with irregular limb shapes or sizes. Technological advancements have led to the development of compression devices and pumps that provide dynamic compression therapy. These devices use programmable pressure settings, timing sequences, and sensors to deliver precise and adjustable compression levels tailored to the patient’s condition and needs. Compression devices and pumps can provide intermittent or sequential compression, enhancing the therapeutic effects of compression therapy and improving patient compliance.

Digital health technologies, such as wearable devices and mobile applications, are increasingly being integrated into compression therapy.Wearable devices, such as smart compression garments or sensors, can monitor compression levels, activity levels, and compliance, providing real-time feedback to patients and healthcare professionals.



Mobile applications can provide reminders, tracking, and educational resources to enhance patient engagement and adherence to compression therapy regimens. These digital health technologies can improve patient outcomes, self-management, and remote monitoring, driving the adoption of compression therapy.

