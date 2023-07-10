Barbecue Grill Market to Reach $12.8 Billion, Globally, by 2032 at 6.6% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Portland,OR, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, “Barbecue Grill Market by Type (Conventional and Electric), Application (Residential and Commercial), and Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Sales Channel, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032". According to the report, the global Barbecue Grill market was valued at $6.8 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach $12.8 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 6.6% from 2023 to 2032.

Download Report Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/31770

Prime determinants of growth

The global Barbecue Grill market is experiencing growth due to factors such as increasing popularity of outdoor cooking, growing consumer interest in grilling, and technological advancements. However, seasonal demand, health and safety concerns, and competition from other cooking methods restrain market growth to some extent. Nevertheless, increasing demand for energy-efficient grills, Expansion into emerging markets, and focus on product innovation are expected to provide ample growth opportunities throughout the forecast period.

Report coverage & details:







Report Coverage







Details

Forecast Period



2023–2032

Base Year



2022

Market Size in 2021



$6.8 billion

Market Size in 2031



$12.8 billion

CAGR



6.6%



No. of Pages in Report



250



Segments covered



Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region.



Drivers



Increasing popularity of outdoor cooking Growing consumer interest in grilling Technological advancements



Opportunities



Increasing demand for energy-efficient grills Expansion into emerging markets Focus on product innovation



Restraints



Seasonal demand Health and safety concerns Competition from other cooking methods

The conventional segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period



Based on type, the conventional segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly three-fifths of the global Barbecue Grill market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Due to factors including the expanding popularity of outdoor cooking and rising disposable incomes in many parts of the world, the market for conventional Barbecue Grills has been growing steadily over the past several years. The electric segment, however, would showcase the fastest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. Due to the rise in apartment living and local laws against using gas and charcoal grills, electric grills have become a popular option for individuals who wish to cook outdoors but have a little amount of space or are unable to use other forms of Barbeques.

Procure Complete Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/6a3f65a9d3eb6c30bb789d3a823d0064



The commercial segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on application, the commercial segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global Barbecue Grill market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Along with homeowners' investments in outdoor living spaces, the demand for premium Barbecue Grills has increased. The residential segment, however, shows the fastest CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period. Restaurants and catering businesses are looking to increase their output, therefore the need for bigger, more powerful grills that can handle cooking in huge amounts has increased. As a result, the size and capacity of commercial-grade grills has increased.

The specialty stores segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period

Based on distribution channel, the specialty stores segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for around two-fifths of the global Barbecue Grill market and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Specialty stores offer their customers high-quality customer care, comprehensive product information, and expert guidance, all of which help to increase sales of these products. The online sales channel segment, however, shows the fastest CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Numerous online portals are becoming more widely used, and this, combined with an increase in offers and discounts, encourages people to buy things online.

North America to maintain its dominance by 2032

Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than one third of the total market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. Customers' preferences for outdoor cooking, growing interest in healthy eating, and greater acceptance of grilling as a social activity are among some of the factors that have an impact on the industry. The most popular type of Barbecue in North America, gas grills account for the majority of sales. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 7.7% from 2023-2032. The market is being driven by several factors, including a rising middle class, a rise in outdoor cooking enthusiasm, and the adoption of grilling as a social activity. Charcoal grills are the most popular form of grill in Asia-Pacific, making up the majority of sales due to their affordability and cultural appeal.

Enquire before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/31770



Leading Market Players: -

Broilmaster

W.C. Bradley Co.

Empire Comfort Systems

Green Mountain Grills LLC

Kenmore

LANDMANN Ltd.

Napoleon Grills

Newell Brand Inc.

RH Peterson Co.

Spectrum Brands, Inc.

The Middleby Corporation LLC.

Traeger Grills

W.C. Bradley Co.

Weber-Stephen Products LLC

RH Peterson Co.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global Barbecue Grill market. These players have adopted different strategies, such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others, to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolios, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Similar Reports We Have on Consumer Goods Industry:

• Canada Barbecue Grill Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

• Mexico Barbecue Grill Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

• Europe Barbecue Grill Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

• UK Barbecue Grill Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

• France Barbecue Grill Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2032

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.