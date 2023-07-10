Get The Washington Post and more value from Verizon’s myPlan +play perk, along with more savings on subscriptions

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon today announced that The Washington Post, an award-winning news leader, has joined Verizon’s +play — with a limited-time, exclusive offer for three months on us for new Washington Post subscribers. With myPlan , customers can get more savings on The Washington Post and tons of other content via myPlan’s +play monthly credit perk – that’s just $10 for $15 in +play credits.



The Washington Post is the first major national newspaper with a digital subscription available on +play, which is Verizon’s one-stop-shop to subscribe and save on over 30 subscription services across entertainment, gaming, music, wellness and more. With the exclusive +play offer, new customers of The Washington Post can get three months free of an all-access digital subscription, including 24/7 breaking news updates, groundbreaking interactive stories, and the most comprehensive political and international coverage.

Why it’s important

With +play and myPlan perks, Verizon is offering customers more choices for the types of content they consume, which goes beyond entertainment and streaming. By having The Washington Post on +play – along with an exclusive three-month offer – we’re giving customers first-of-their kind curated experiences and savings on the subscriptions and services they love.

+play discounts for mobile customers via myPlan, with plans starting at $35/line:

myPlan is the first plan in the U.S. that gives customers freedom and full control to pay for what you want, exactly how you want it. With myPlan, customers can take advantage of additional savings for subscriptions on +play via the +play monthly credit perk, which is $10 for $15 in +play credits. And for customers with multiple lines, the savings only multiply.

What executives are saying

Erin McPherson, Chief Content Officer, Verizon Consumer Group: “Offering The Post to Verizon customers shows the real breadth of content we have available that add tremendous value. We want these services and savings to reflect our customers wants and needs, and we know how critical having access to news is. We’re excited to have The Post join our lineup to give customers choices for news and look forward to what the partnership holds.”

Michael Ribero, Chief Subscriptions Officer at The Washington Post: “We are thrilled to partner with Verizon and tap into their deep network of subscribers who are eager to learn more about the world around them. The Post is known for its incredible breadth of journalism with thoughtful analysis and coverage of news. This is an opportunity for Verizon customers to gain access to our deep library of content by top journalists.”

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $136.8 billion in 2022. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. The Post is as much a tech company as it is a media company, combining world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.





