FameEX's Commitment to Innovating Crypto: Efficient and Accessible Trading

FameEX , a global frontier of derivatives trading platform with cross-platform tools, spearheaded by founder Lee BoonGin, is dedicated to streamlining professional trading for over 90% of crypto users, offering a transparent and easy trading environment. Marking three years since its establishment, the founder Lee BoonGin shared his vision at a forum with FameEX users, reflecting on the platform's history and discussing future strategy.





Lee BoonGin's journey in the crypto industry, starting four years before 2018, was primarily focused on offering technical support in areas such as futures strategies and quantitative strategies. His strategic vision led to the establishment of several wholly-owned mining farms across Southeast Asia. Despite his initial success, Lee BoonGin had to weather the storm of various industry upheavals, including major platform thefts, trading disruptions, and project rug pulls. His experiences shaped his belief that many investment losses, often due to factors such as information asymmetry and slow crisis response, can be reasonably avoided. To mitigate these challenges, Lee BoonGin is committed to offering a transparent and informative trading environment along with advanced tools. These efforts aim to help all users grasp professional trading operations, fostering step-by-step development in this crypto chaotic market.

"While others strive for professionalism to become the top trading exchange, we aim to be more close to our users, paving a secure trading way for them and strive to follow the global regulations," said Lee BoonGin. This reflects the ethos behind the establishment of FameEX. The platform was launched in 2020 following the acquisition of Australian and the U.S. compliance license.

FameEX Intention to Meet Users’ Need

FameEX believes to lower trading barriers and enhance trading efficiency is the core value to reduce users' risks and foster a fair, open trading environment. FameEX, a blend of "Fame" and "Exchange", symbolizes its commitment to uphold its reputation as a trustworthy derivatives trading platform. This commitment represents not just the brand's outlook but also its responsibility and positive brand posture. Lee BoonGin emphasizes, "In this society, it's rare to remain true to one's initial intention. We have to focus on doing the right thing, always putting users' interests first, and directing all product development efforts based on this primary criterion."

Dedicated to Success: The Promise from FameEX

The rise of FameEX can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to reducing user trading risks and fostering a fair and free competitive environment. The platform's customer service system features 24-hour feedback, demonstrating its dedication to professional on-chain data monitoring, financial risk control warnings, and system operation and maintenance monitoring. This dedication to customer service is reflected in the platform's 100% response rate, an average response time of 6 seconds, and a customer satisfaction rate of 98%, a unique feat in the industry.

FameEX, positioned as a derivatives trading tool platform, is committed to providing quality services and continuously improving its cryptocurrencies trading functions. It meticulously selects high-quality projects for its users. As a derivatives trading tool platform, FameEX is poised to usher in a new chapter in the crypto market as the global economy rebounds.



About FameEX



Launched in 2020. FameEX is a global cryptocurrency exchange that currently provides fiat-crypto, crypto-crypto, grid trading, futures, options, margin, spot and a hugely popular referral and affiliate program. With more than 600,000 registered users across 50 countries and regions. FameEX provides a secure, stable and efficient 24/7 trading platform. In addition, FameEX keeps pushing the boundaries of the crypto exchange industry, exploring frontier growth opportunities and strengthening core competencies, expanding into adjacent product offerings and developing innovative business models that lead the way in bringing Web3 solutions into the crypto ecosystem including recruiting more Web3 developers and researchers to enrich the Web3 product that will support those visionary traders.

