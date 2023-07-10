The global market for naval communication market is estimated to be USD 3.3 billion in 2023 and expected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 5.3%

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Naval Communication Market by Platform, System Technology, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474316/?utm_source=GNW

Naval forces around the world prioritize the development and enhancement of their communication capabilities to safeguard their maritime interests and maintain a competitive edge. Geopolitical factors such as increased military presence, territorial claims, and evolving security threats drive the need for advanced communication systems to support naval operations.



The ships segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on platfrom, the ships segment of the naval communication market is projected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period.The ships segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the naval communication market.



Naval vessels, including aircraft carriers, submarines, destroyers, frigates, and patrol boats, form the backbone of naval operations, and reliable communication systems are essential for their effective functioning.Ships require robust communication systems to enable seamless coordination, command, and control.



These systems facilitate secure voice and data communication, real-time situational awareness, and interoperability with other naval assets and command centers. The ships segment encompasses a wide range of vessel types, each with unique communication requirements.



The command and control segment is projected to dominate the naval communication market by frequency

Based on application, the command coned control segment is projected to dominate the market share during the forecast period.The command and control segment is poised to dominate the naval communication market.



Command and control systems play a critical role in naval operations, facilitating effective coordination, real-time situational awareness, and streamlined decision-making processes.With the growing adoption of network-centric warfare concepts, the demand for robust command and control systems continues to rise.



These systems integrate various communication technologies, data analytics, and AI capabilities to enable faster data processing, predictive analysis, and enhanced decision-making.



North America is expected to account for the largest market share in 2023

The naval communication market industry has been studied in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.North America accounted for the largest market share in 2023.



The largest market for naval communication in North America is typically the US.The region’s dominance can be attributed to several factors, including the presence of major defense contractors, robust naval capabilities, and substantial defense budgets.



The US, in particular, has a significant influence on the market due to its strong naval force and technological advancements in the defense sector.The country invests heavily in naval modernization programs and the development of advanced communication systems for its naval fleet.



Companies such as General Dynamics and Lockheed Martin, which are headquartered in North America, contribute to the region’s market dominance.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the naval communication market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C Level – 10%, Managers – 50%, Academic Experts-40%

• By Region: North America –10%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 40%, Rest of the World – 30%

Prominent companies include Honeywell International Inc. (US), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), BAE Systems plc (UK), and Elbit Systems Ltd.(Israel) among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the naval communication market by application (Command and Control, Intelligence Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR), Routine Operations, and Others), by System Technology (Naval Satcom Systems, Naval Radio Systems, Naval Security Systems, and Communication Management Systems), by Platform (Ships, and Submarines), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the naval communication market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, and services; key strategies; contracts, partnerships, agreements. new product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the naval communication market. Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the naval communication market ecosystem is covered in this report.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall naval communication market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on naval communication offered by the top players in the market

• Analysis of key drivers (Increasing geopolitical tensions and defense budgets, Rapid technological advancements, Growing demand for cybersecurity measures), restraints (Spectrum management, Compatibility with legacy systems), opportunities (Adoption of 5G technology, Integration of artificial intelligence (AI), Growing demand for unmanned systems), and challenges (Cybersecurity risks, Environmental factors)

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the naval communication market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyses the naval communication market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the naval communication market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies and service offerings of leading players in the naval communication market

