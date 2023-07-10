New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Space Militarization Market by Capability, Solution and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474313/?utm_source=GNW





The Space Militarization market is projected to grow from USD 53.7 Billion in 2023 to USD 88.6 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Deployment of satellite ground stations for military purposes to drive the market.



The Defense segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on Capability, the Defense segment of the Space Militarization market is projected to hold the highest growth rate during the forecast period.The competition to become the space power national drives the development of new ISR, EW, and space-based weapons.



Countries are developing these weapons to protect their space assets and deter attacks from other countries. For example, China and the United States are both developing new space-based weapons, such as ASAT weapons and directed energy weapons.



The Navigation segment is projected to dominate the Space Militarization market.

Based on sub-capability, the navigation segment dominates the space militarization market.The increasing need for precise and dependable navigation systems is a prominent catalyst driving the navigation segment within the space militarization market.



As military operations continue to evolve in complexity, there is a rising demand for enhanced precision and reliability in navigation systems.



The United States is expected to account for the largest market share of the Market.

The Space Militarization market industry has been studied in the US, UK, New Zealand, India, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, Rest of the World.The US accounted for the largest market share in 2023.



The US military has expressed escalating concerns regarding the rising menace posed by China and Russia within the realm of space.These nations are actively cultivating their own space-centric resources for military purposes while concurrently exploring novel technologies that could potentially target US space assets.



Furthermore, the US military is making substantial investments in space militarization to uphold its military superiority and dissuade prospective adversaries.



The break-up of the profile of primary participants in the SPACE MILITARIZATIION market:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 40%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 30%

• By Designation: C Level – 30%, Director Level – 20%, Others-50%

• By Region: North America –35%, Asia Pacific – 30%, Europe – 20%, Middle East & Africa – 10%, and Latin America – 5%

Prominent companies include General Dynamics Corporation (US), Raytheon Technologies Corporation (US), Airbus SE (Netherlands), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), and Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), among others.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Space Militarization market by capability (Defense, Support), by solution (Spaced-Based equipment, Ground-Based Equipment, Logistics, and services), and by Country (US, UK, New Zealand, India, Russia, China, Australia, Canada, Rest of the World).The scope of the report covers detailed information regarding the major factors, such as drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities, influencing the growth of the Space militarization market.



A detailed analysis of the key industry players has been done to provide insights into their business overview, solutions, services; key strategies; Contracts, partnerships, and agreements.New product & service launches, mergers and acquisitions, and recent developments associated with the Space Militarization market.



Competitive analysis of upcoming startups in the Space Militarization market ecosystem is covered in this report.



