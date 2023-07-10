TaskUs Secures Five Speaking Engagements at TrustCon 2023, The Largest Event for Trust & Safety Professionals

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TaskUs, Inc. (Nasdaq: TASK), a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, today announced its lineup of sessions at Trust & Safety Professional Association’s TrustCon 2023, the global conference for professionals who are responsible for keeping platforms and communities safe.



TaskUs sessions at TaskUs 2023 include presentations on:

Innovative brain-based interventions for moderator well-being.

A case study on proactive wellness vs. reactive wellness at scale.

Lessons learned from the past 5 years of building and maintaining data pipelines for Trust & Safety operations.

How online movements infected with pandemic conspiracies pivoted post-Covid to peddling falsehoods about climate change with increasing frequency.

How to fast track successful partnerships with Trust & Safety vendors (panel).



In addition to its speaking engagements, TaskUs is pleased to be a Visionary Sponsor for TrustCon 2023, reinforcing its commitment to keeping the online world a better place. TaskUs believes in the importance of convening Trust & Safety professionals from around the world to discuss the state of online content moderation, learn from colleagues, adopt best practices, and move the industry forward.

Over the past 13 years, TaskUs has built an industry-leading Trust + Safety practice that provides content moderation for some of the world’s largest brands. TaskUs protects users, sellers, merchants, and creators with Generative AI solutions for compliance, trust and safety. TaskUs is also working with Generative AI companies to ensure the safety and soundness of their AI including making sure Large Language Model responses do not violate company policies and show bias, “hallucination,” or unsafe outputs.

TaskUs’ Trust + Safety approach is centered around a unique wellness practice to care for its teammates. It has grown from a small team of leaders and coaches into an extraordinary group of more than 120 specialists, including PhD researchers, coaches, counselors, and wellness leaders.

“TaskUs’ Wellness + Resiliency offering is truly unparalleled and sets industry standards on protecting brain health,” said Rachel Lutz Guevara, LCSW-S, Vice President of Global Wellness & Resiliency at TaskUs. “At the heart of what we do is a scientifically-backed approach, employing neuroscience and evidence-based interventions. Our academic research is being published in peer-reviewed scientific journals in an effort to share best practices with the broader Trust & Safety community.”

“We are committed to engaging in industry forums that move the Trust + Safety field forward for everyone,” said Phil Tomlinson, Division Vice President of Trust + Safety at TaskUs. “What we do provides a vital service to protect brands and their customers around the world. Online communities will only continue to grow, and it’s imperative that brands create safe spaces where their customers and users can engage civilly.”

Conference sponsorship and speaking engagements at TrustCon build on TaskUs’ leadership in the Trust & Safety field. Recently, TaskUs was recognized as a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group’s Trust and Safety Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023 . A complimentary copy of the report is available here.

About TaskUs

TaskUs is a leading provider of outsourced digital services and next-generation customer experience to the world’s most innovative companies, helping its clients represent, protect and grow their brands. Leveraging a cloud-based infrastructure, TaskUs serves clients in the fastest-growing sectors, including social media, e-commerce, gaming, streaming media, food delivery and ride-sharing, Technology, FinTech and HealthTech. As of March 31, 2023, TaskUs had a worldwide headcount of approximately 47,700 people across 27 locations in 13 countries, including the United States, the Philippines and India.

