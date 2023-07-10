Moore Kuehn Encourages IMNM, WMC, AEL, and AJX Investors to Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.



Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMNM)

Immunome has agreed to merge with Morphimmune. Under the proposed transaction, Immunome shareholders are expected to own 55% of the combined company.

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation (NYSE: WMC)

Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corporation has agreed to merge with Terra Property Trust. Under the proposed transaction, Western shareholders are expected to own 24% of the combined company.

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company has agreed to merge with Brookfield Reinsurance. Under the proposed transaction, American Equity shareholders will receive $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 shares of Brookfield per share.

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX)

Great Ajax has agreed to merge with Ellington Financial. Under the proposed transaction, Great Ajax shareholders will receive 0.5308 shares of Ellington per share.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com. The consultation and case are free with no obligation to you. Moore Kuehn pays all case costs and does not charge its investor clients. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

Moore Kuehn is a 5-star Google client-rated New York City law firm with attorneys representing investors and consumers in litigation involving securities laws, fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and other claims. For additional information about Moore Kuehn, please visit http://www.moorekuehn.com/practice/new-york-securities-litigation/.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contacts:

Moore Kuehn, PLLC

Justin Kuehn, Esq.

30 Wall Street, 8th Floor

New York, New York 10005

jkuehn@moorekuehn.com

(212) 709-8245