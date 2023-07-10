The global Veterinary API Market is estimated to grow significantly. By 2028, it is projected to reach a value of USD 7.1 billion, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.5%

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Veterinary API Market by API, Synthesis Type, Route of Administration And Animal Type - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474312/?utm_source=GNW





Chemical based API segment was dominated by the highest share in Veterinary API Market

The Veterinary API Market is divided into three types based on synthesis types such as Chemical based API, Biological API, and Highly potent API.The Chemical based API segment accounted for the highest share of the global Veterinary API Market in 2022.



Increasing Demand for Plasma-Derived Medicinal Products, Advancements in Plasma Fractionation Technologies, and Growing Need for Cold Chain Infrastructure all some of the factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period. Growing demand for veterinary medicines, occurrence of new or emerging infectious diseases, and increasing research and development activities are some of the factors that are anticipated to promote market expansion throughout the projected period.



Companion animal segment was dominated by the highest share in Veterinary API Market

The Veterinary API Market, based on Animal Type is divided into two types such as companion animals and livestock animals.In 2022, companion animals held the highest market share for Veterinary API Market.



Growing emphasis on preventive healthcare for companion animals and Increasing pet ownership are some of the factors that contribute to the big proportion of this market.



"Asia Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growth in the forecast period." In the forecast period, Asia Pacific in the Veterinary API Market will have the fastest rising regional growth. Large number of veterinary hospitals and healthcare facilities, increasing spread of diseases in animals, and rising manufacturing infrasturcture for veterinary API manufacturing are the main factors driving market growth. Asia Pacific region has experienced an increase in pet ownership, coupled with a rising awareness of animal health and welfare. This has led to a higher demand for veterinary medicines and APIs in the region. Many countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, India, and South Korea, have seen substantial economic growth and increased disposable income. This has resulted in a greater ability and willingness to invest in the healthcare of companion animals, driving the expansion of veterinary API manufacturing infrastructure.



Following is a list of the major players (supply-side) in the Veterinary API Marketthat this study refers to: By Company Type: Tier 1- 34%, Tier 2- 46%, and Tier 3- 20% By Designation: C-level- 35%, Director Level—25%, and Others- 40% By Region: North America-30%, Europe-45%, Asia Pacific-20%, Latin America- 3%, and Middle East and Africa-2% Several of the major companies in the market for Veterinary API Market includes Phibro Animal Health Corporation (US), Fabbrica Italiana Sintetici S.p.A. (Italy), Sequent Scientific Ltd. (India), Excel Industries Ltd. (India), NGL Fine-Chem Ltd. (India), Insulnsud Pharma (Spain), Menadiona Sl (Spain), Rochem International Inc. (US), and Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. (China)



Research Coverage:

The market study analyzes the main market segments for Veterinary APIs.The objective of this study is to estimate the market’s size and growth potential across several categories according to API Type, Synthesis Type, Route of Administration, and Animal Type.



The report also provides a thorough competition analysis of the major market participants, together with company profiles, major insights regarding their product and service offerings, recent advancements, and key market strategies.



