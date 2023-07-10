The market for Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents is projected to grow from USD 4.8 billion in 2023 to USD 28.5 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 43.0%

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents Market by Offering and Services), Technology, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474311/?utm_source=GNW





The Software segment is projected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period

Software components play a critical role in enabling the functionality and intelligence of autonomous AI agents, which include robotic agents and computational agents. The software component, tailored to different agent types, enables autonomous AI agents to operate independently, perceive their environment, reason, make decisions, and execute actions to accomplish tasks and achieve objectives.



Computer vision technology is registered to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Computer vision is a fundamental technology for Autonomous AI and Agents, enabling them to perceive and understand visual information from the surrounding environment.Computer vision algorithms can process images or video streams, identify objects, recognize patterns, and extract meaningful features.



For instance, in autonomous vehicles, computer vision enables the detection of pedestrians, vehicles, and traffic signs, allowing the vehicle to make informed decisions and navigate safely. Computer vision empowers autonomous AI and agents to interact with the visual world, making them more aware, intelligent, and capable of performing complex tasks in real-world environments.



Among services, Consulting segment is anticipated to account for the largest market size during the forecast period

Consulting services in the field of Autonomous AI and Agents play a crucial role in guiding organizations through the complex landscape of AI implementation and adoption.These services provide expert guidance, strategic advice, and actionable insights to help organizations leverage the power of AI technologies effectively.



Consulting services assist organizations in conducting feasibility studies, assessing data readiness, identifying appropriate AI solutions, and defining the implementation plan.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents market in Asia Pacific includes China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, India, AnZ, and Rest of Asia Pacific.The region’s robust IT infrastructure, coupled with the widespread adoption of emerging technologies such as cloud computing, big data analytics, and the Internet of Things (IoT), provides a solid foundation for the deployment of autonomous systems.



The supportive government policies, investment initiatives, and collaborations between industry players, research institutions, and startups in the APAC region contribute to the growth of the autonomous AI and agent market.



Major vendors offering Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents solutions and services across the globe are IBM (US), AWS (US), Microsoft (US),Oracle (US), Google (US),Waymo LLC (US), DeepMind (UK), OpenAI (US), Salesforce (US), SAP SE(Germany), NVIDIA Corporation (US), Baidu( China), ServiceNow (US), H2O.ai (US), Genesys(US), Aerogility (UK), Kore.ai (US), Fetch.ai (UK), Automation Anywhere (US), Tecnotree (Finland), C3.ai (US), Helpshift (US), Algotive (US), CognosysAI (US), Level AI (US), Mobileye (Israel), Deeproute.ai (China), Cogito (US), Uber Technologies (US), Attri (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers Autonomous AI and Autonomous Agents across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential across different segments, such as offering, technology, vertical, and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



