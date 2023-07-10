Agriculture With Enzymes: Agricultural Enzymes Market Set to Soar Past USD 724.56 Million by 2030 | Skyquest Technology

Westford USA, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Agricultural Enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 724.56 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 14.3% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The increasing demand for agricultural productivity and crop yield, growing need for sustainable agricultural practices, rising awareness about soil health and fertility, adoption of organic farming practices, advancements in enzyme technology and formulation, expanding biofuel and bioenergy markets, demand for animal feed enzymes for livestock nutrition, regulatory support for enzyme-based agricultural solutions, need for efficient nutrient management and fertilizer utilization, is fueling the market's growth.

According to SkyQuest's latest global research of the Agricultural Enzymes market, growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly agricultural practices, increasing adoption of precision agriculture and smart farming technologies, rising use of bio-based and organic agricultural inputs, expanding applications of enzymes in crop protection and pest management, development of novel enzyme formulations for targeted crop benefits, integration of enzymes with other agricultural inputs for enhanced efficacy, emergence of enzyme-based seed treatment solutions, are the trends that aid in the market's growth.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Agricultural Enzymes Market"

Pages - 242

Tables - 65

Figures -75

Agriculture enzymes are biological catalysts that are used in a variety of agricultural applications, including crop protection, feed additives, and food processing. They are used to improve crop yields, reduce the use of pesticides and fertilizers, and improve the quality of food products.

Prominent Players in Agricultural Enzymes Market

Novozymes

DuPont

AB Enzymes

DSM

Biocatalysts

Kemin

Adisseo

BASF

Yeastco

Enzyme Development Corporation

Royal DSM

Beneo

Evonik Industries

Amano Enzyme

Novo Nordisk

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Tereos Syral

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Roquette Frères

Sunson

Get a sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/agricultural-enzymes-market

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes



Details



Forecast Period



2023-2030 Market Size in 2022



1.35 Billion 2030 Value Projection



3.35 Billion CAGR 14.3% Segments Covered















Product Type Fertility Products, Growth Enhancing Products, Control Products, Others



Crop Type Cereals & Grains, Oilseeds & Pulses, Turf & Ornamentals, Others











Regions Covered







North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America), Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Rest of MEA)

Carbohydrates Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Carbohydrates dominated the global online market Due to their breakdown properties. Carbohydrases, including amylases and cellulases, are widely used in agriculture for their ability to break down complex carbohydrates into simpler forms. They help in improving nutrient availability, enhancing soil health, and promoting plant growth.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/agricultural-enzymes-market

Crop Enhancement is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, crop enhancement is the leading segment due to their professional expertise. In addition, enzymes are used to enhance various aspects of crop production, including seed germination, nutrient uptake, plant growth, and stress tolerance. Enzymes that promote soil health, improve nutrient availability, and enhance plant resilience are in demand, driving sales in this segment.

North America is the leading Market Due to the Technological Advancements

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets with a huge emphasis on technological advancements. The region has a strong focus on sustainable farming, and a well-established research and development infrastructure. Countries like the United States and Canada have witnessed significant adoption of agricultural enzymes in various crop types and applications.

A recent report thoroughly analyzes the major players operating within the Agricultural Enzymes market. This comprehensive evaluation has considered several crucial factors, such as collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing invaluable insights into the key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Additionally, the report has carefully scrutinized the market share of the top segments and presented a detailed geographic analysis. Finally, the report has highlighted the major players in the industry and their ongoing endeavours to develop innovative solutions that cater to the ever-increasing demand for Agricultural Enzymes.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/agricultural-enzymes-market

Key Developments in Agricultural Enzymes Market

Syngenta AG acquired Innovar Solutions for \$1.4 billion. Innovar Solutions is a leading provider of crop protection products. This acquisition gives Syngenta AG a wider range of crop protection products to offer its customers.

DuPont Pioneer acquired Mycogen Seeds for \$1.3 billion. Mycogen Seeds is a leading provider of corn and soybean seeds. This acquisition gives DuPont Pioneer a stronger position in the corn and soybean seed markets.

Key Questions Answered in Agricultural Enzymes Market Report

What specific growth drivers will impact the market during the forecast period?

Can you list the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence?

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how might these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Soluble Dietary Fiber Market

Global Geosynthetics Market

Global Polysulfones Market

Global Sodium Alginate Market

Global Blue Ammonia Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com