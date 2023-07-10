The Global Cryo Box Market is forecasted to grow by USD 134.27 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryo Box Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474300/?utm_source=GNW



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures, the growing use of cryo boxes in drug research and development, and increasing development and funding for biobanks.



The cryo box market is segmented as below:

By Material

• Polypropylene

• Polycarbonate

• Laminated cardboard

• Moisture-repellent fiberboard



By Capacity

• Less than 0.5 ml

• 0.6 to 1 ml

• 1.1 to 1.7 ml

• 1.8 to 2 ml

• More than 2 ml



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased funding for vaccine development and new vaccine launches as one of the prime reasons driving the cryo box market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for stem cell cryopreservation and growing focus on improving the design and quality standards of cryo boxes will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the cryo box market covers the following areas:

• Cryo box market sizing

• Cryo box market forecast

• Cryo box market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cryo box market vendors that include Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Aritech Chemazone Pvt. Ltd., Biologix Group Ltd., Corning Inc., Crystal Technology and Industries Inc., Eppendorf SE, GENAXY SCIENTIFIC PVT. LTD., GLW Storing Systems GmbH, Greiner AG, Heathrow Scientific LLC, Hospital Equipment Manufacturing Co., JaincoLab, National Analytical Corp., Naugra Export, Starlab International GmbH, TENAK AS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wildcat Wholesale LLC, and Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd.. Also, the cryo box market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474300/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________