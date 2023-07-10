The Global Construction Films Market is forecasted to grow by USD 2698.94 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.41% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Construction Films Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474291/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the construction films market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rise in residential and commercial construction activities, increasing demand for construction films from renovation activities, and expansion of construction films production capacity by vendors.



The construction films market is segmented as below:

By Type

• LDPE and LLDPE

• HDPE

• Polypropylene

• PVC

• Others



By End-user

• Residential

• Commercial

• Industrial



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing adoption of sustainable and eco-friendly construction films as one of the prime reasons driving the construction film market growth during the next few years. Also, the integration of smart technologies for enhanced performance and monitoring and the rising preference for multi-functional films with added functionalities will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the construction films market covers the following areas:

• Construction films market sizing

• Construction films market forecast

• Construction films market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading construction films market vendors that include Amcor Plc, Avient Corp., Berry Global Inc., Compagnie de Saint Gobain, Cortec Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Fastenal Co., Four Star Plastics, Industrial Development Co. sal, Inteplast Group, International Plastics Inc., Layfield Group Ltd., Magical Film Enterprise Co. Ltd., Muraplast d.o.o., PLASTA, POLIFILM Group, Sealed Air Corp., Sigma Plastics Group, TECHNONICOL India Pvt. Ltd., Tilak Polypack Pvt. Ltd., W.W. Grainger Inc., and Napco National. Also, the construction films market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

