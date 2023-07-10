AI in Medical Imaging Market Poised for 33.6% CAGR Leap, Anticipating a Market Value of USD 23.7 Billion by 2032

LOS ANGELES, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global AI in Medical Imaging Market Size accounted for USD 1.4 Billion in 2022 and is estimated to achieve a market size of USD 23.7 Billion by 2032 growing at a CAGR of 33.6% from 2023 to 2032.



AI in Medical Imaging Market Highlights and Stats:

In 2022, the worldwide AI in Medical Imaging market held a considerable valuation of USD 1.4 Billion, and it is projected to escalate to USD 23.7 Billion by 2032, showing the tremendous growth this industry is set to experience. This market is projected to undergo a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.6% during this timeframe. This robust growth rate indicates the positive trajectory that the AI in Medical Imaging market is expected to follow in the coming decade.

One of the major growth drivers in the AI in Medical Imaging market is its increasing utilization in diverse sectors, such as healthcare and research. Additionally, the rising demand for precise and efficient diagnostic systems is playing a crucial role in fueling the market's growth.

The market is also driven by significant advancements in AI technology, which have been integrated into medical imaging for various purposes, including disease detection, treatment planning, and patient monitoring. These systems have become an integral part of the healthcare sector, significantly improving patient outcomes and reducing healthcare costs.

Prominent players in the AI in Medical Imaging market include Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc., and Zebra Medical Vision.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Report Coverage:

Market AI in Medical Imaging Market AI in Medical Imaging Market Size 2022 USD 1.4 Billion AI in Medical Imaging Market Forecast 2032 USD 23.7 Billion AI in Medical Imaging Market CAGR During 2023 - 2032 33.6% AI in Medical Imaging Market Analysis Period 2020 - 2032 AI in Medical Imaging Market Base Year 2022 AI in Medical Imaging Market Forecast Data 2023 - 2032 Segments Covered By Technology, By Modality, By Application, By End-User, And By Geography AI in Medical Imaging Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled IBM Watson Health, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Philips Healthcare, NVIDIA Corporation, Aidoc, Butterfly Network, Zebra Medical Vision, Arterys, Hologic, Inc., Samsung Healthcare, Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Agfa-Gevaert Group, iCAD, Inc., and MIRADA Medical Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

AI in Medical Imaging Market Analysis:

The AI in Medical Imaging market has seen significant growth in recent years. This robust growth can largely be attributed to the market's unique applications across various sectors, including healthcare and research. The versatility of AI in medical imaging is a significant factor in its growing demand.

In the healthcare sector, AI in Medical Imaging is primarily used for efficient disease detection, treatment planning, and patient monitoring. These systems are integral to the healthcare sector, significantly improving patient outcomes, increasing adherence to treatment plans, and decreasing healthcare costs.

One of the primary reasons for the popularity of AI in Medical Imaging is the remarkable advancement in AI technology. These technological advancements have enabled AI systems to deliver precise diagnoses efficiently, making them even more integral in improving healthcare outcomes.

AI in Medical Imaging Market Trends:

Several trends are shaping the AI in Medical Imaging market. Firstly, the integration of advanced AI technology is making medical imaging more efficient and precise, improving patient outcomes. This trend towards precision diagnostics is a key driver for the market.

Secondly, AI in Medical Imaging systems is increasingly being integrated with digital health platforms. This integration is allowing for improved patient monitoring and adherence to treatment plans, further driving the market's growth.

Thirdly, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases globally is leading to an increased demand for AI in Medical Imaging for disease detection. As the need for accurate and early disease detection grows, so does the demand for AI in Medical Imaging.

Finally, AI in Medical Imaging systems are being increasingly utilized for treatment planning. These systems can provide precise treatment planning and monitoring, making them invaluable to the healthcare sector.

Growth Dynamics in the AI in Medical Imaging Market:

The growth of the AI in Medical Imaging market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for improved patient outcomes. AI in Medical Imaging systems are revolutionizing the field of medical imaging by making disease detection and treatment planning more efficient, thereby reducing the time and costs associated with traditional diagnostic methods.

Technological advancements in AI are also contributing significantly to the market's growth. Innovations in machine learning and deep learning are enhancing the efficiency, reliability, and usability of AI in Medical Imaging systems.

However, the AI in Medical Imaging market also faces some challenges. Limited adoption by healthcare providers, primarily due to concerns about the systems' effectiveness and cost, is a significant obstacle to market growth. Furthermore, poor user experiences and lack of personalization can lead to low adoption rates. Despite these challenges, the future of the AI in Medical Imaging market remains promising.



AI in Medical Imaging Market: Reasons for Slowdown:

While the AI in Medical Imaging market has experienced substantial growth, some factors have been slowing its progress. Limited adoption by healthcare providers, often due to concerns about the systems' effectiveness and cost, has been a primary obstacle to growth.

Another challenge is the potential for a poor user experience or lack of personalization, which could deter healthcare providers from adopting the technology. The evolving nature of technology, patient behavior, and healthcare processes also pose challenges to maintaining and upgrading AI in Medical Imaging systems.

Segmentation of the AI in Medical Imaging Market:

Based on Technologies

Natural Language Processing (NLP)

Deep Learning

Other

Based on Modalities

Nuclear Imaging

MRI

CT Scan

Ultrasound

X-rays



Based on Application

Orthopedics

Respiratory and Pulmonary

Neurology

Breast Screening

Cardiology

Other

Based on End-Users

Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Hospitals

Other



AI in Medical Imaging Market Regional Analysis:

Regionally, North America holds the largest market share worldwide in revenue terms due to the high adoption of innovative healthcare technologies. The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth, driven by increasing adoption of AI in Medical Imaging in healthcare. Europe is also a significant market for AI in Medical Imaging, due to the increasing demand for precise diagnostic methods and personalized healthcare experiences. While the MEA and South American regional markets hold a smaller market share, they are expected to grow at a steady pace in the coming years.

Key Players in the AI in Medical Imaging Market:

Prominent companies in this market include Aidoc, Arterys Inc., Butterfly Network, Inc., and Zebra Medical Vision. Other significant contributors are IBM Watson Health, Google Health, Nvidia Corporation, and Microsoft Corporation. These companies have made significant strides in the AI in Medical Imaging industry and are pushing the boundaries of what is possible in medical imaging. Tempus Labs and Vuno Inc. have also developed innovative AI-powered medical imaging systems, further contributing to the industry's advancements.

