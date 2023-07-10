CAREGIVER ACTION NETWORK NAMES MARVELL ADAMS JR. NEXT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

Washington, DC, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caregiver Action Network, the nation’s leading organization supporting family caregivers, has selected Marvell Adams Jr. as its next Chief Executive Officer after a nationwide search.

Adams is a caregiving expert and visionary leader who comes to CAN with over two decades of experience in not-for-profit leadership—scaling organizations, strengthening infrastructure, ensuring financial sustainability, and initiating DEI initiatives. Previously, Adams was the Chief Operating Officer of The Kendal Corporation, a $400 million not-for-profit provider of communities with programs servicing over 4,000 residents. He also served as the Chief Executive Officer of Collington, a Kendal Affiliate in suburban Washington D.C. His strategic, data-driven approach, entrepreneurial mindset, and collaborative style will empower him to lead CAN’s growth and expand the organization’s impact for millions of family caregivers across the US.

“Marvell has a strong personal vision for CAN and how to take the organization to the next level. As an experienced caregiver and advocate, he was drawn to the opportunity because he immediately saw CAN’s untapped potential. Any organization in the caregiving space now requires new thinking to address evolving needs. We are thrilled to have a forward-thinking and action-driven leader to help us define our next chapter, said Andrea Cohen, CAN Board Chair. “I am confident that with Marvell as CEO, CAN will have even more opportunity to impact the lives of family caregivers for decades to come.”

Adams assumes the role after the retirement and passing of CAN’s CEO John Schall, whose daily work was driven by his passion to ensure that caregivers received the support and education they needed to take care of their family members and loved ones. Schall and the CAN team made enormous progress—strengthening CAN’s financial position, becoming the national voice for family caregivers, forming strategic relationships that directly touched the lives of millions of caregivers, and performing highly effective lobbying efforts—all of which have well positioned CAN for its next chapter of growth.

“CAN’s mission and vision to support family caregivers aligns with the work that has been my own passion for the past 20 years,” Adams said. “In order to truly serve and support family caregivers, it is paramount that we increase our capacity to help more of them through our programs and create equity in caregiving for all. Our country is becoming more diverse, and caregiving is becoming more complex. CAN must evolve to amplify its role as the nation’s leading caregiver organization in support of the 90 million family caregivers in the United States.”

Adams has served on numerous industry boards, including LeadingAge National, the Center for Innovation: The Green House Project, and the Pioneer Network. He is a surveyor for CARF International, the accrediting body for health service providers and retirement communities around the world. A dedicated volunteer, Adams has volunteered with many organizations including Meals on Wheels, Special Olympics, Alzheimer’s Association, MD Food Bank, Epworth Children’s Center, and the American Red Cross. He has a Master of Healthcare Administration with a Specialty in Aging Services from the University of North Carolina – Chapel Hill and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the College of Charleston.

CAN reaches millions of family caregivers through its outreach, advocacy, and education initiatives. The organization addresses issues and concerns common to all family caregivers, encompassing those with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age.

For more details, please visit https://www.caregiveraction.org/.

###

About CAN

Caregiver Action Network (www.CaregiverAction.org) is the nation’s leading family caregiver organization working to improve the quality of life for more than 90 million Americans who care for loved ones with chronic conditions, disabilities, disease, or the frailties of old age. CAN serves a broad spectrum of family caregivers ranging from the parents of children with significant health needs, to the families and friends of wounded soldiers; from a young couple dealing with a diagnosis of MS, to adult children caring for parents with Alzheimer’s disease. CAN reaches caregivers on multiple platforms. CAN (the National Family Caregivers Association) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization providing education, peer support, and resources to family caregivers across the country free of charge.