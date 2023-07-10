The Global Chronic Disease Management Market is forecasted to grow by USD 4,610.51 mn during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 11.09% during the forecast period

New York, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Chronic Disease Management Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06474284/?utm_source=GNW

The report on the chronic disease management market provides a holistic analysis, market size, and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing geriatric population and chronic diseases, the increase in awareness of the use of cloud-based and on-premises solutions in healthcare, and the increasing demand for electronic data transfer and claim management.



The chronic disease management market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Solutions

• Services



By End-user

• Healthcare providers

• Healthcare payers



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the technological advancement in the global chronic disease management market as one of the prime reasons driving the chronic disease management market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in strategic initiatives and rising disposable income will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The report on the chronic disease management market covers the following areas:

• Chronic disease management market sizing

• Chronic disease management market forecast

• Chronic disease management market industry analysis



The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading chronic disease management market vendors that include ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC., Cedar Gate Technologies, cliexa Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Epic Systems Corp., ExlService Holdings Inc., Health Care Service Corp., Health Catalyst Inc., HealthEdge Software Inc., Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd., Infosys Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, MINES and Associates Inc., NextGen Healthcare Inc., Pegasystems Inc., ScienceSoft USA Corp., Vivify Health Inc., WellSky Corp., ZeOmega Inc., and Zyter Inc.. Also, the chronic disease management market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

