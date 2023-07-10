Fishing Equipment Market Size is projected to reach USD 17,796 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.3%: Straits Research

New York, United States, July 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Any net, rope, line, float, trap, hook, winch, aircraft, or support vessel used for fishing is considered fishing equipment . There is no denying the importance of fishing gear, crafts, and equipment when fishing. No matter how proficient someone is at fishing or skilled as a fisherman, they will require fishing equipment. Specifically, fishing rod storage containers are necessary. In addition, technology has played an important role. Using crafts and equipment in fishing technology plays a vital part in boosting the industry's commercial viability. How and what kinds of nets are used to catch fish substantially affects the success of fishing.

Increased adoption of various online portals in growing regions and increased offers or discounts for fishing equipment encourage consumers to purchase fishing equipment through online channels. In addition, the Internet sales channel has extended its customer base, resulting in its development as an essential revenue source for many enterprises. In addition, the future growth of the online sales industry is predicted to be driven by the rapid development of Internet and mobile users in emerging nations. Increased e-commerce sales, improved logistical services, streamlined payment options, and the potential for major brands to enter new international markets all contribute to the growth of the fishing equipment market. The availability of saltwater fishing rods, lures, reels, and lines makes fishing in searing heat, tumultuous waves, and the innate aggression of the deep sea easier. Additionally, saltwater fishing equipment is durable and resistant to the corrosive effects of water, which is the current trend in the fishing equipment industry.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fishing-equipment-market/request-sample





The Growing Sports Fishing and Innovative Fishing Equipment to Drive the Global Fishing Equipment Market

Sport fishing is becoming increasingly prevalent across the globe. The term "sports fishing" refers to shellfish collection and recreational fishing. Furthermore, both saltwater and freshwater are suitable for sport fishing. Moreover, nations such as the United Kingdom and the United States are attempting to expand their fishing platforms, thereby expanding access to bodies of water for fishing and making it a popular sport. Diverse fishing associations, such as the American Sportsfishing Association, are organizing several fishing programs and activities to expand the number of anglers.

In addition, rods, lines, reels, hooks, and a wide variety of baits or lures, such as artificial flies, are the most popular fishing equipment used in competitive fishing. Moreover, the increasing popularity of fishing as a sport and recreational activity in nations such as the United States, the United Kingdom, China, and others has compelled governments to invest in the development of fishing activities and equipment, which also contributes to the growth of the fishing equipment market.

Principal market participants have announced the release of new fishing gear with updated technology. These companies have solved the problems experienced during fishing and created the required solutions for fishing sports. AguaDrone, the top maker of fishing equipment, has developed a drone for the sole purpose of capturing fish. Additionally, AguaDrone's appeal has surged among the younger generation and anglers with less patience for waiting. Thus, the quick advancement of technology in fishing equipment adds to market growth.

The Childing Fishing Equipment Availability to Create Global Fishing Equipment Market Opportunities

Children's increased interest in fishing and related activities has created new business opportunities for industry stakeholders. Additionally, fishing is becoming one of the most popular outdoor activities that children may participate in. In addition, parents are encouraging their children to begin fishing since it improves their focus and tolerance. In addition, a variety of equipment designed exclusively for children is available. These short rods include kid-friendly characters and equipment that is easier on small hands. Consequently, a rise in children's interest in fishing activities and the easy availability of fishing equipment for children are projected to stimulate the growth of the fishing equipment market.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 17,796 million Market Size in 2021 USD 12,707 million CAGR 4.3% Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type(Hooks ,Lines ,Sinkers & Floats ,Rods ,Reels ,Nets & Traps ,Spear & Gaffs ,Others), By Nature(Fresh Water ,Salt Water ,Fly Fishing), By Distribution Channel(Online, Offline) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Rome Specialty Company, Inc., Daiwa Corporation, Pure Fishing, Inc., Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd., Maver UK Ltd, Jarvis Walker Pty, Inc., Pradco Outdoor Brands, Johnson Outdoors Inc., Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd, Tica Fishing Tackle Key Market Opportunities The Childing Fishing Equipment Availability Key Market Drivers The Growing Sports Fishing and Innovative Fishing Equipment

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/fishing-equipment-market





Regional Insights

North America will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 3.5%. The increase in the fishing equipment market in the region is primarily driven by population growth and improvements in living conditions. A rise in revenue in this region has a substantial impact on fishing equipment demand. In addition, the rising interest of adults and children in fishing in salt water, fly fishing, and freshwater contributes to the industry's growth. The US is the world's largest economy in terms of GDP, and its enterprises are more adaptable than those in Western Europe. In addition, this region has a higher prevalence of health-related goods. In addition, considerable spending on premium quality fishing equipment results from a high per capita income and an ongoing fishing trend.

Europe will expand at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Increasing recreational fishing in Europe has increased the need for fishing equipment in the region. Moreover, children's increased interest in fishing and similar activities has created new commercial opportunities for European companies. Additionally, fishing is becoming one of the most popular outdoor hobbies among youngsters, which helps the growth of fishing equipment in this region. Europe has seen a quick transition in recent years due to the emphasis of European stakeholders on the usage of new technology. Therefore, technological advances boost the European fishing equipment market even further.

Key Highlights

The global fishing equipment market size had a revenue share of USD 12,707 million in 2021, presumed to reach USD 17,796 million, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period.

during the forecast period. Based on type , the hooks section is envisioned to expand at a CAGR of 2.7% and hold the largest market share.

, the hooks section is envisioned to expand at a and hold the largest market share. Based on nature , the freshwater section is envisioned to expand at a CAGR of 3.5% and hold the largest market share.

, the freshwater section is envisioned to expand at a and hold the largest market share. Based on the distribution channel , the offline section is envisioned to grow at a CAGR of 4% and hold the largest market share.

, the offline section is envisioned to grow at a and hold the largest market share. Based on regional analysis, North America will command the market with the largest share while growing at a CAGR of 3.5%.

Competitive Players in the Market

Rome Specialty Company, Inc.

Daiwa Corporation

Pure Fishing, Inc.

Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd.

Maver UK Ltd

Jarvis Walker Pty, Inc.

Pradco Outdoor Brands

Johnson Outdoors Inc.

Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd

Tica Fishing Tackle





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fishing-equipment-market/request-sample





Global Fishing Equipment Market: Segmentation

By type

Hooks

Lines

Sinkers & Floats

Rods

Reels

Nets & Traps

Spear & Gaffs

Others

By nature

Fresh Water

Salt Water

Fly Fishing

By distribution channel

Online

Offline

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





Table Of Content

Executive Summary Research Scope & Segmentation Research Objectives Market Definition Limitations & Assumptions Market Scope & Segmentation Currency & Pricing Considered Market Opportunity Assessment Emerging Regions / Countries Emerging Companies Emerging Applications / End Use Investment Landscape New Business Models / Revenue Streams TAM Market Trends Drivers Market Warning Factors Latest Macro Economic Indicators Geopolitical Impact Human Factors Technology Factors Market Assessment Porters Five Forces Analysis Value Chain Analysis Sales And Distribution Channel Analysis Average Pricing Analysis Patent Analysis M & A Agreements & Collabration Analysis Export Import Analysis ESG Trends Global Fishing Equipment Market Size Analysis Global Fishing Equipment Market Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value North America Market Analysis Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value U.S. By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value Canada Europe Market Analysis Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value U.K. By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value Germany France Spain Italy Russia Nordic Benelux Rest of Europe APAC Market Analysis Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value China By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value Korea Japan India Australia Taiwan South East Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa Market Analysis Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value UAE By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value Turkey Saudi Arabia South Africa Egypt Nigeria Rest of MEA LATAM Market Analysis Introduction By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value Brazil By Type Introduction Type By Value Hooks By Value Lines By Value Sinkers & Floats By Value Rods By Value Reels By Value Nets & Traps By Value Spear & Gaffs By Value Others By Value By Nature Introduction Nature By Value Fresh Water By Value Salt Water By Value Fly Fishing By Value By Distribution Channel Introduction Distribution Channel By Value Online By Value Offline By Value Mexico Argentina Chile Colombia Rest of LATAM Competitive Assessment Adoption Matrix Fishing Equipment Market Share By Manufacturers Fishing Equipment Market Ranking By Revenue For Manufacturers Average Price By Manufacturers Vendor Footprint Analysis Market Players Assessment Rome Specialty Company, Inc. Overview Business Information Revenue ASP Gross Margin Swot Analysis Recent Developmments Daiwa Corporation Pure Fishing, Inc. Sea Master Enterprise Co., Ltd. Maver UK Ltd Jarvis Walker Pty, Inc. Pradco Outdoor Brands Johnson Outdoors Inc. Okuma Fishing Tackle Co., Ltd Tica Fishing Tackle Research Methodology Research Data Secondary Data Major secondary sources Key data from secondary sources Primary Data Key data from primary sources Breakdown of primaries Secondary And Primary Research Key industry insights Market Size Estimation Bottom-Up Approach Top-Down Approach Market Projection Research Assumptions Assumptions Limitations Risk Assessment Appendix Discussion Guide Customization Options Related Reports Disclaimer





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/fishing-equipment-market/toc





Market News

In 2022, Johnson Outdoors Inc. and the National Wildlife Federation teamed up to create the Clean Earth Challenge to enhance natural resource conservation.





News Media

Global Fishing Rods Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 3.10%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Fish Oil Market : Information by Species (Anchovy, Cod, Sardines), by Application (Supplements & Functional Food, Pharmaceuticals, Aquaculture), and Regional Analysis —Forecast till 2030

Fish Leather Market : Information by Application (Clothing, Shoes, Handbag), Fish Species (Shark, Salmon, Wolfish, Cod), and Region — Forecast till 2029

Fishing Rods Market : Information by Product (Spinning Rods, Fly Fishing Rods), Raw Material (Bamboo, Fibreglass), and Region- Forecast till 2030

Fresh Fish Market : Information by Product (Pelagic, Demersal), Form (Fresh, Frozen), and Region — Forecast till 2030





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com